Relatives and friends of Barbara Bruzda, of Tunnelton, who was fatally beaten in late 1978 at the age of 15, demonstrated outside the Indiana County Court House on Monday as prosecutors from the state attorney general’s office and defense counselors representing Ronald Weiss conferred with a judge on the status of Weiss’s appeal.
Weiss was convicted in 1997 and sentenced to death for the murder; the death sentence was overturned in 2014 and the conviction in the case has been on the verge of dismissal after findings that a prosecutor in the 1997 trial failed to tell jurors that two prison inmates had been given preferential treatment after testifying against Weiss.
Judge Thomas Bianco directed attorneys to file new briefs by May 3 and respond to each other by May 17, told them that he would further rule in 30 days and refer the matter to Pennsylvania Superior Court for further review. Weiss has been in prison 24 years.