The state Department of Environmental Protection’s Environmental Quality Board is now accepting public comments on Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to have Pennsylvania join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), according to state Sen. Joe Pittman, who is urging local residents and business leaders to actively participate in the process.
The EQB is accepting comments electronically through DEP’s eComment system or email at RegComments@pa.gov through Jan. 14. A subject heading of “CO2 Budget Trading Program” and a return name and address must be included in each submission. Written comments may be submitted by mail to: Environmental Quality Board, P.O. Box 8477, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8477.
The board will also hold 10 virtual public hearings from Dec. 8 through 14. The hearing schedule and information on how to participate is available at: https://www.dep.pa.gov/PublicParticipation/EnvironmentalQuality/Pages/default.aspx.
“It is extremely important for local participation in this comment process. The board must be made fully aware of the devastating impact RGGI would have on our communities,” Pittman said in a press release. Wolf directed the Department of Environmental Protection to join RGGI, a collaboration of nine Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states.
The states (Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont) set a cap on total carbon dioxide emissions from electric power generators in their states. In order to comply, power plants must purchase a credit or “allowance” for each ton of CO2 they emit.