Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection officials reiterated Thursday that “there certainly is a special focus on Indiana County” as Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration continues its plan to bring the Keystone State into the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative by the start of 2022.
They did so during a “RGGI 101” webinar and media conference, stressing economic and health benefits of a plan to tackle what department Secretary Patrick McDonnell called “the defining issue of the 21st Century,” climate change — even in an area with a concentration of coal-fired power plants.
It is a plan that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent by 2025 and by 80 percent by 2050, the DEP predicted. The state agency detailed how various health problems would be reduced, while auctions of greenhouse gas allowances would mean $300 million in 2022 alone, that could spur job creation and economic growth.
“We have a developed a team with our colleagues at the Department of Community and Economic Development and Department of Labor & Industry,” said Hayley Book, DEP’s senior advisor on energy and climate and the agency’s project manager for developing a RGGI rulemaking.
That team is focusing on the impact RGGI would have on the community, including its workers and tax base, Book said, “so we can better understand the magnitude” of the situation. She said the three agencies also would draw on the Just Transition Fund “which has experience with energy in other states.”
That fund touts being “the only national philanthropic initiative focused solely on coal community transition,” serving “as a hub to build, connect and sustain the transition movement.” It provides both investment and technical assistance to advance transition efforts.
In 2020 in western Pennsylvania, the fund said, “mine closings are resulting in job loss and a decrease in revenue, yet this area of Appalachia has received less financial support from public sector partners than other Appalachian areas.” It goes on to say, “Washington, Greene, and Indiana counties are among the hardest-hit counties.”
Book said, “we have been having conversations with energy stakeholders,” in counties such as Indiana and Schuylkill in the east, regarding coal-fired plants as well as waste coal-fired power plants.
“We are aware that there is a shifting energy economy,” Book said, pointing to economic modeling that predicts a reduction in coal’s share of power generation from 17 percent in 2019 to 1 percent in 2030.
Indiana County also is at the heart of opposition to RGGI, a self-styled “first mandatory market-based program in the United States to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” that Pennsylvania could join with Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi and Sen. Joe Pittman, both R-Indiana, are principal sponsors of legislation “authorizing (DEP) to … submit to the General Assembly a measure or action intended to abate, control or limit carbon dioxide emissions by imposing a revenue-generating tax or fee on carbon dioxide emissions.”
“We think they would be taking authority away that we already have to regulate carbon dioxide emissions under the Air Pollution Control Act (of 1960),” said DEP Policy Director Jessica Shirley. The governor asserted that authority in ordering DEP to propose a rulemaking to the Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board by Sept. 15.
Over the 15½ months to follow, DEP officials said the proposal would be reviewed by the state Office of General Counsel, the Governor’s Budget Office and the state Attorney General’s office; opened for public comment in the Pennsylvania Bulletin; then sent to House and Senate Environmental Resources and Energy committees and the state Independent Regulatory Review Commission.
Shirley said IRRC is made up of five commissioners that are appointed, two from the House, two from the Senate, one from the governor. She also said, “the standing committees have the ability to have a resolution to prevent promulgation of the ruling,” but added, “that resolution would have to be signed by the governor.”
Gov. Wolf previously pledged to veto Struzzi’s House Bill 2025, which passed the House and now is before the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee where Pittman is vice chairman.
Pennsylvania isn’t the only state joining the Northeast RGGI. Last month the RGGI states congratulated Virginia on finalizing a regulation that opens the door to the Old Dominion joining the initiative on Jan. 1, 2021.