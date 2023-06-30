Pa. Department of Environmental Protection

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for all of Pennsylvania for today for particulate matter from the smoke from Canadian wildfires.

On a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, DEP said, children, sensitive populations such as older people, those who exercise or work outdoors and those with lung or respiratory conditions such as asthma, emphysema or bronchitis should reduce or eliminate their outdoor activities.