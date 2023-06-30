The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for all of Pennsylvania for today for particulate matter from the smoke from Canadian wildfires.
On a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, DEP said, children, sensitive populations such as older people, those who exercise or work outdoors and those with lung or respiratory conditions such as asthma, emphysema or bronchitis should reduce or eliminate their outdoor activities.
In a way, that’s a relief after two straight Code Red days affecting millions across Pennsylvania, along with more than 100 million others under air quality alerts across the Midwest and Northeast, according to AccuWeather.
Authorities are not ruling out Code Red conditions, especially in early morning hours today. There, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities, and everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
In Indiana at 2 p.m. Thursday, the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s airnow.gov was reporting a “very unhealthy” 266 reading, based on particulate matter also known as PM2.5, while the reading for ozone was 67.
For today, a moderate reading in the area of 100 is forecast.
In Kittanning at 2 p.m. Thursday, airnow.gov reported an “unhealthy” 181 for Kittanning.
For today, airnow.gov is predicting moderate conditions for most of Pennsylvania, while “unhealthy” readings are anticipated over the state line in parts of eastern Ohio.
In Pittsburgh on Thursday afternoon, the Pirates came from behind to defeat the San Diego Padres, 5-4, to sweep a three-game series, but not before some questions arose about whether to even play that game.
“After discussion with (Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association union), we have made the decision to move forward with our game (Thursday),” a statement from the Pirates said. “We will continue to closely monitor the air quality index levels around the ballpark and respond accordingly.”
After air quality became a concern for the second game in that series Wednesday night, Padres Manager Bob Melvin told The Associated Press that he was told Major League Baseball would consider postponing Thursday’s game if the air quality index reached at least 200.
AccuWeather reported that it reached 189 by the time a 45-minute delay was announced Thursday.
Several thousand fans were in the stands of PNC Park for the Thursday afternoon game.
In its “hazardous weather outlook,” the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh sees a different problem in the skies, as “strong to isolated severe storms are possible Friday and Saturday, favoring the afternoon to evening hours, though much uncertainty remains in development. If the threat develops,” the weather service said, “the main concern will be potentially damaging wind gusts.”
