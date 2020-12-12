A problem with raw sewage has returned for a resident along East Pike in White Township.
And, once again, the township and the state Department of Environmental Protection are trying to find out where that problem is originating. A week ago, Jeff Bertino noticed sewage coming out of his building again.
For two weeks last month raw sewage from an unknown location flowed into a spring-fed stream, then across East Pike to a 40-by-60-foot former laundromat building belonging to Bertino.
Then the sewage stopped flowing, until Dec. 4 when it resumed.
“On Saturday (Dec. 5) it was worse, so I moved the grate so it would continue to collect the sewage coming out,” Bertino said. “On Sunday it was completely covered with an inch of sewage.”
On Monday he took pictures to state Rep. Jim Struzzi’s Indiana office and said he noticed the township was working with a camera truck and a tanker in a bid to clean out the sewage.
It appeared to be coming from a different location than the problem last month.
Earlier, a vacant house across East Pike was suspected. Now, Bertino believes it could be a garage where STA has its buses for the Indiana Area School District.
Bertino said Clint Stonesifer, a water quality specialist from the DEP, found a blockage in the line that runs from the bus garage.
Neither STA nor the school district could be reached for comment on Friday.
The township and DEP still aren’t sure.
“We are actively cameraing those lines,” White Township Assistant Manager Chris Anderson said.
“They also did dye testing in the area but couldn’t pinpoint the source,” said Tom Decker, community relations coordinator for the DEP at its Northwest Regional Office in Meadville.
Then, Bertino said, “on Monday night the sewage quit coming out. The DEP had me put a new grate under the pipe coming out of the building.”
He said the water had a small amount of chlorine in it, and there were 2-3 inches of sludge along the edge of the creek.
Decker said the township will continue to use cameras in the sewer lines.