According to prepared testimony given last week by state Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McConnell to the state House Appropriations Committee, a carbon emissions fee to be authorized in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative would generate some $300 million in proceeds — or double what DEP now receives in the state’s annual general fund budget.
McConnell said DEP is asking for $164.8 million from the state’s General Fund in 2021-22, up from $156.3 million budgeted for 2020-21.
Some of that $300 million could be used to “support a just transition for communities where power plants may close,” McConnell told the committee. “Many of these facilities will close in the coming years with or without Pennsylvania’s participation in RGGI, but only by taking part in the initiative will the resources be available to help with this transition.”
Even that would be inadequate, state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said last week, after his exchange with McConnell during the House Appropriations Committee hearing.
“This funding would be grossly inadequate to cover the job losses and long-term impacts of local tax revenue lost if we lose these plants,” Struzzi said in a statement Thursday. “What we truly need, and what I invite the governor to work with me to address, is better long-term energy policy that balances both economic and environmental impacts.”
In his testimony, McConnell also recapped DEP’s effort to bring Pennsylvania into RGGI and maintained that a final RGGI regulation will be presented to the state Environmental Quality Board in early summer.
He said EQB heard from more than 400 Pennsylvanians in 10 virtual public hearings, and that “a clear majority” of comments, at the hearings and otherwise submitted by nearly 14,000 others, support participation in RGGI.
McConnell also said the governor is calling for proceeds of RGGI to be invested into energy efficiency, greenhouse gas abatement and renewable energy.
“This includes funds for commercial and industrial sectors, so that Pennsylvania can continue to be a leader in manufacturing while also becoming a leader in reducing carbon pollution,” the DEP secretary said.
His testimony addressed other environmental issues, including how DEP helped more than 150 municipalities develop their own Climate Action Plans “to reduce pollution and identify ways that climate change could impact their communities.”
Such a plan was approved for Indiana Borough at the Feb. 2 borough council meeting.
Struzzi disagrees with McConnell’s contention of a “clear majority,” as he pressed for approval, and Gov. Wolf’s signature, on his bill that would require public comment and consideration by the state House and Senate before Pennsylvania enrolls in RGGI.
“The governor is simply not listening to the many, many voices opposed to this measure,” the Indiana Republican said. “Bringing RGGI before the legislature for a vote is the only fair way to give Pennsylvanians a say in the matter.”
DEP maintained that the General Assembly granted EQB “significant authority to protect the air resources of this commonwealth for the protection of public health and welfare and the environment through the Air Pollution Control Act,” as passed in 1959 and later amended to establish EQB.
“Pursuant to this authority, EQB has determined to address these emissions through a regional initiative because regional cap-and-trade programs have proven to be beneficial at reducing air pollutant emissions,” DEP spokesman Jamar Thrasher said. “The commonwealth has and continues to participate in successful regional cap-and-trade programs for other air pollutants.”
The DEP also provided Yale University Climate Opinion Maps, showing that 70 percent of Pennsylvanians and 61 percent of Indiana Countians believe climate change is occuring.
Struzzi said his House Bill 637 “does not question climate change or debate environmental pros and cons. It simply asks the governor to allow that discussion, rather than forcing this initiative on us without due consideration of the detrimental economic impacts.”