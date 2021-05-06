The next phase has started in Pennsylvania’s bid to join the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative — and efforts to stop that bid.
The state Department of Environmental Protection has issued a draft of a final plan for the Keystone State’s component of the Northeast RGGI’s carbon dioxide budget trading program.
The draft found on the DEP’s dep.pa.gov website said the program “is designed to reduce anthropogenic emissions of CO2 (carbon dioxide), a greenhouse gas ... in a manner that is protective of public health, welfare and the environment.”
The 92-page document will be considered when the DEP’s Air Quality Technical Advisory Committee meets at 9:15 a.m. May 17 in Harrisburg. It will be conducted online and a link to the meeting is available on the AQTAC page of the DEP website.
It then will go before the DEP’s Citizens Advisory Council and Small Business Compliance Advisory Committee on May 19, and its Environmental Justice Advisory Board on May 20.
Then, the DEP’s Environmental Quality Board will consider a final rulemaking sometime in the third quarter of 2021, between July and September, after which the rule would be promulgated in the fourth quarter, between October and December, in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
“It should speak volumes to the lack of communication my office has had on the subject,” state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said Tuesday afternoon.
Pittman is primary sponsor of Senate Bill 119, the Pennsylvania Carbon Dioxide Cap and Trade Authorization Act, the latest bid to prohibit DEP from joining RGGI, or any similar pact, without approval of the General Assembly.
“At some point we are looking to put it before the full Senate for a vote,” said Pittman, who shepherded his bill through the Senate Environmental Resources & Energy Committee on April 27. “I’m pretty confident we will be doing this by the first of June.”
Senate Bill 119 drew the wrath of Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future or PennFuture’s Director of Government Affairs Ezra P. Thrush, who called it “the shameful undermining of climate progress” in a blog he wrote Monday and posted at pennfuture.org.
“The proposal would strip away the Department of Environmental Protection’s statutory authority to adopt regulations to reduce carbon pollution from any source, including power plants,” Thrush wrote. “This is despite clear precedent that the governor possesses legal authority to implement a cap-and-invest carbon reduction program.”
Thrush contended that, “if Pennsylvania were to join RGGI, power plants would no longer be allowed to release carbon pollution for free. The power sector would have to start paying a price for air pollution that they cause.”
He also claimed that current RGGI member states have experienced $1.4 billion in net economic benefits between 2015 and 2017.
“If approved by the Environmental Quality Board this summer, this rule will go into effect next year and prevent millions of tons of carbon pollution from being dumped in our air by 2030,” said Rob Altenburg, senior director for energy and climate at PennFuture. “This is in addition to hundreds of millions of dollars in public health savings, thousands of new jobs, and a net increase in our gross state product.”
PennFuture is part of a Clean Power PA Coalition of more than 40 clean energy, business, faith and community organizations with a stated purpose of protecting Pennsylvania’s environment and powering its economy through clean energy.
“Finalization of the DEP’s RGGI rule, which cuts carbon pollution by 188 million tons and creates more than 27,000 jobs, is a crucial step to take Pennsylvania to a stronger, more competitive, and more equitable clean energy economy,” that coalition said in a statement.
On a website dedicated to RGGI is projected to create 27,000 new jobs in Pennsylvania by incentivizing investment in clean and renewable energy and investing the revenues from the purchase and trading of pollution permits into programs and resources to ensure a planned, smooth transition from fossil fuels.
A companion bill to SB 119, House Bill 637, introduced by state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, is now before the House Environmental Resources & Energy Committee.
That committee’s chairman, Daryl Metcalfe, R-Butler County, convened a voting meeting Tuesday to adopt a letter to Andrew McKeon, executive director of the New York-based Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Inc., “regarding our governor’s scheme to join (RGGI) without the approval of the General Assembly.”
The letter is co-signed by 16 members of Metcalfe’s committee, including HB 637 co-sponsors Metcalfe and Reps. Mike Armanini, R-DuBois; Bud Cook, R-Washington County; Joe Hamm, R-Lycoming County; R. Lee James, R-Venango County; Thomas Sankey, R-Clearfield; and Pam Snyder, D-Greene County.
“Every other state within RGGI received specific authorization to join the initiative from their legislature except for New York,” the group wrote to McKeon. “Unlike Pennsylvania, however, New York’s legislature has specifically and explicitly authorized the regulation of carbon dioxide. Pennsylvania would be alone among the RGGI states if it proceeds without specific legislative authority for this rulemaking.”
The committee members also said “numerous missteps ... have already occurred with DEP’s process in attempting to join RGGI,” including a violation of “the very state law which it dubiously cites as its authority for joining RGGI, our Air Pollution Control Act, by refusing to hold in-person public hearings in regions impacted by the regulation, a clear requirement of the law.”
Metcalfe and his fellow committee members also pointed out that the Air Quality Technical Advisory Committee, Citizens Advisory Council and Small Business Compliance Advisory Committee all previously voted against RGGI.
The committee members predicted “a lengthy court battle will almost certainly be coming, which will be expensive and draining for all involved,” if Wolf persists in his effort to join RGGI without legislative approval.
Ergo, they wrote, “we, the undersigned members of the Pennsylvania House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee respectfully request that you do not move forward with completing Pennsylvania’s proposed entry into RGGI, unless and until Gov. Wolf obtains proper authority, by legislative action of the General Assembly.”
Both SB 119 and HB 637 are renewed efforts that follow Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto of Struzzi’s House Bill 2025 last year.
On Oct. 3, 2019, in his seventh executive order of that year, “Addressing Climate Change through Electric Sector Emissions Reductions,” Wolf stated that, “given the urgency of the climate crisis facing Pennsylvania, the commonwealth must take concrete, economically sound and immediate steps to reduce (greenhouse gas) emissions.”
He directed DEP to develop a rulemaking change “to abate, control, or limit carbon dioxide emissions from fossil-fuel- fired electric power generators.”
Wolf wants such a rule to “be sufficiently consistent” with RGGI rules, with a carbon dioxide budget “consistent in stringency” to that established in the other RGGI states of Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.
In order to show compliance with the cap, power plants must purchase a credit, or “allowance,” for each ton of CO2 they emit. These purchases are made at quarterly auctions conducted by RGGI.
In the most recent auction on March 3, 23,467,261 CO2 allowances were sold at a clearing price of $7.60. Bids for CO2 allowances ranged from $2.38 to $12.86 per allowance.
The next auction is scheduled for June 2.