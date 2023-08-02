Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, a Johnstown-based organization serving Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Indiana counties, will conduct its 33rd annual Founders’ Day celebration Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Foundation Oilhouse at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns Street, Johnstown.
Featured speaker for that event is Richard R. Verma, U.S. deputy secretary of State for Management and Resources — that is to say, chief operating officer for the Department of State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.