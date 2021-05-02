State Rep. Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County), and Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield Township, said the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) awarded a $2,896,669 grant to the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry to replace approximately 170 service lines in its system.
MABD provides water service to 2,435 residential customers in Derry Borough and adjacent areas of Derry Township, as well as wastewater service to 1,150 customers in Derry Borough. Gov. Tom Wolf said it was one of 25 drinking water, wastewater, and non-point source projects across 19 counties for which PennVEST is providing $117 million.
“Not only do the awards made in our communities strengthen our clean water facilities, but they also address legacy contaminants like lead and PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), which should never endanger the welfare of our children and families,” Wolf said.
The water system consists of a 1.25 million-gallon-per-day water treatment plant which treats surface water collected in the Upper and Lower McGee Run water dams located on Derry Ridge. The water is then piped to Ethel Springs Lake.
“This important funding for the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry will ensure every citizen will continue to have access to clean and lead-free drinking water,” Ward said.
“I’m pleased to assist with securing this important funding,” Silvis said. “Possible lead contamination of drinking water should not be a concern, especially for families with young children. We know the danger lead poses to our youngest citizens.”
Wolf said the funding for PennVEST projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PennVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PennVEST funding awards.
Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PennVEST for review.