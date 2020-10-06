BRADENVILLE — A Derry Township man is being held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bond on charges that he attempted to kill his wife with a tripwire at the top of the stairs to the basement of their home along Caldwell Lane between Derry Borough and Bradenville.
William Joseph Dankesreiter Jr., 60, was arraigned Sunday before Washington Township Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak on felony counts of criminal homicide and aggravated assault with extreme indifference, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
According to a state police affidavit filed by Trooper John Beynon with Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Mark J. Bilik, she said there had been “numerous incidents of domestic violence” with Dankesreiter “as the aggressor,” who “is very verbally abusive” and has hit her in the past, but she was afraid to call the police.
It was different at about 8:30 a.m. this past Saturday, after her husband had left for work.
On Saturdays, she told troopers from the Kiski Valley barracks in Avonmore and the Troop A Criminal Investigative Unit out of Greensburg, it was her normal habit to go downstairs to the freezer for a breakfast bowl that she could fix in the kitchen.
“When I opened the door to walk downstairs, I immediately tripped, but was able to catch myself before going down the stairs,” she told troopers. “I then noticed a string just above the carpet had caught the top of my right foot.”
She was quoted in Beynon’s affidavit as saying she thought it was a string that had come apart from carpeting, but found out instead that it was secured by metal eyehooks on either side of the basement door.
“I thought this was very unusual and contacted family members,” she told troopers. “They encouraged me to call the police as it was an apparent ‘tripwire.’ Both my husband and I used the same stairs (Friday) night several times for groceries and nothing like that was there.”
According to the state police complaint, the stairwell below the tripwire consisted of 10 wooden, uncarpeted steps to a wood landing with a cement pillar in its corner, then an additional 4-foot drop to the cement floor of the basement.
“The left side going down the steps did not have a railing,” the state police affidavit said.
State police said William Joseph Dankesreiter Jr. — or “B.J.” as his wife referred to him — returned home while investigators still were on the scene.
Beynon said he believed sufficient probable cause existed to file the charges. The case was referred to Bilik, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for Friday at 10 a.m.