DERRY TOWNSHIP — Police and the coroner’s office in Westmoreland County are investigating the early Monday morning shooting death of a woman in her home along Pandora Road.
The coroner’s office reported that Tracy Squib, 52, was wounded at 4:11 a.m. when one of several gunshots fired from outside her house struck her in the chest while she slept.
Squib, a mother of two and a teacher at a Derry Area elementary school, phoned 911 for an ambulance after she was wounded, according to a published report.
She was pronounced dead from a wound of the thorax at 4:54 a.m. in the emergency room at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, according to the coroner’s news release.
State police from the Kiski Valley station are investigating the death as a homicide.