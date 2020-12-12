At Thursday’s quarterly meeting of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees, the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex reported a strong first quarter despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite restrictions placed on KCAC operations because of the pandemic, Sam Phillips, IUP associate vice president for administration and finance, said the complex finished the quarter ending Sept. 30 $27,000 ahead of the same period last year.
He credited careful management and budgeting.
Still, Phillips told the trustees, those pandemic-related restrictions will make it even more difficult for the KCAC to break even.
While no events are listed on the IUP website calendar for KCAC, university Executive Director for Media Relations Michelle Fryling said the complex is very much open for business.
“It is following all guidelines for health and safety, and will continue to do so,” Fryling said.
“Staff members are continuing to work to secure events at the facility.”
The IUP spokeswoman also said there are a number of companies and organizations interested in working with the KCAC for events in the spring and summer of 2021.
However, Fryling said, “we are waiting to make announcements until more information is known about guidelines and regulations related to the pandemic.”
Phillips also announced that Andrew Thompson, who came to IUP in 2018 to serve as general manager, is moving to Charleston, W.Va.
Thompson has been assigned by KCAC’s management company, San Antonio-based Pinnacle Venue Services, to serve as assistant general manager at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Charleston, W.Va.
That transfer will take effect on New Year’s Day.
Mary Ann Lambrinos, current director of corporate sales with nine years experience at the KCAC, will also assume the role of interim general manager.