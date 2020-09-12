It appears the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex is weathering the COVID-19 storm.
“Even though we went through a quarter where we had no event activity, we still had the fourth-best operating year ever,” Indiana University of Pennsylvania Associate Vice President for University Operations and Administrative Services Samuel H. Phillips told the IUP Council of Trustees Thursday.
The KCAC had a net 2019-20 event operating income or $50,071, behind budget by $30,000, or 39 percent, and $32,000 behind 2018-19.
“Total event revenues of $1.99 million were below budget by $364,000, 15 percent, and the same period last year by $387,000, or 16 percent,” Phillips said.
“Facility operating income overall, including all of our expenses, was a negative $370,000,” Phillips said. “That is better than budget by $136,000, or 27 percent … and only worse than last year by 2 percent.”
It could have been better, but then came March 12, when the NCAA’s president, Mark Emmett, and the board of governors canceled all remaining winter and spring championships — including the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at the KCAC — due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We were getting ready to go into the NCAA tournaments that weekend, with the facility sold out and all the hotels in the market,” Phillips recalled.
And after that, there was no event activity through the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
“We did control activity to the point where we performed relatively well, so the overhead expenses were well managed,” Phillips said. At $169,000, “we were actually 16 percent better than budget and better than last year by $24,000, or 2.7 percent.”
Event-related attendance totaled 121,209, down 45,168 (27 percent) from last year, for events that utilize Ed Fry Arena as well as Toretti Auditorium.
“For the period ending June 30, 2020, we had a total of 270 events held,” Phillips said. “That fell behind last year by 115 events, or 37 percent.”
It could be better in 2020-21.
“We feel relatively good about the coming year,” the IUP associate vice president said. “I am going to project we will finish with at least a break-even for the facility, but we are hoping for restrictions to be eased.”
However, Phillips told the trustees, “because of continuing restrictions, the vendor Pinnacle Services is only expecting a break-even for this fiscal year, fiscal 21.”
At present the facility only can allow 25 attendees for an event in conference rooms, such as Thursday’s sessions of the council of trustees. Phillips hopes that number can go up at least to 250.
“We have a strong pipeline, ready to activate through December,” he said. “Most of the large ticket events have rescheduled.”
That includes “I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience,” now slated for two shows Nov. 7; the “Monster X” truck tour set for March 26 and 27; “Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience,” set for two shows on April 10; and Jim Gaffigan’s “Pale Tourist World Tour,” now rescheduled for Aug. 21.
“Most meeting and conference activity is also rescheduled,” Phillips said.