Despite rains this week that ended what for much of Pennsylvania was a 21-day dry spell, the state Department of Environmental Protection has declared a statewide drought watch, with residents and businesses encouraged — though not required — to voluntarily conserve water by reducing nonessential water uses by 5 to 10 percent.
The decision was announced following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force.
“Although this week has brought some welcome rain to much of the state, it’s not enough to make up for the lack of rainfall this spring, following a winter that brought little snowfall in many areas,” said DEP Acting Secretary Rich Negrin. “As a result, we’re seeing lowered stream flows, dropping groundwater levels, and persistent precipitation deficits.”
DEP utilizes a number of parameters to monitor water-supply-drought conditions, including precipitation, stream flows, groundwater levels, and the Palmer Drought-Severity Index. The Palmer Index uses both meteorological and hydrologic data to measure soil moisture conditions.
In turn, a map at https://pa.water.usgs.gov/apps/drought/ shows green (no declaration), yellow (watch), orange (warning) and red (emergency) to indicate conditions in the aforementioned categories.
Surfacewater indicators indicate emergencies in Indiana, Armstrong, Butler, Clearfield, Clarion and Westmoreland counties, warning status in Jefferson County and watch status in Allegheny and Cambria counties.
Groundwater indicators indicate watch status in Indiana, Armstrong, Allegheny, Butler, Clearfield, Cambria, Jefferson and Westmoreland counties and warning status in Clarion County.
The 90-day precipitation indicators are at watch status in Indiana, Allegheny, Butler, Cambria and Westmoreland counties, warning status in Armstrong County and warning status in Clearfield and Clarion counties.
And the Palmer Index comes in at watch status in Indiana, Armstrong, Allegheny, Butler, Clearfield, Cambria and Westmoreland counties, and warning status in Clarion and Jefferson counties.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture encourages farm operations to plan to help protect their viability.
“Risks and volatility in farming are weather-related more than in any other business,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Pennsylvania’s beneficial natural average rainfall has been upended by weather extremes and unpredictability in recent years. This year is no exception, with more than 90 percent of the topsoil across the state either short or very short in moisture content in the past week.”
State officials also said low precipitation has dramatically increased the number of wildfires in Pennsylvania this year — 1,400 wildfires to date statewide so far in 2023, compared to 1,036 in all of 2022.
In Indiana County, brush fires total 66 so far this year. DEP officials said there are many simple ways to use less water:
• Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads.
• Take shorter showers and don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving.
• Water your lawn only if necessary, and avoid watering on windy and hot days.
• When mowing your lawn, set the blades 2-3 inches high.
• Water your garden less often. If necessary, water only in the cooler evening or morning hours, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant.
• Skip the car washing, or go to a drive-through car wash that recycles the water.
• Sweep your sidewalk, deck or driveway, instead of hosing it off.
• Check for and repair household leaks.
• Set up a rain barrel to be ready to repurpose rain when it does fall. For helpful information, see this Penn State Extension guide. Or just set out a bucket to capture water in the event of rain, and reuse it to water plants or the bird bath.
More tips are available on the federal Environmental Protection Agency Drought and WaterSense webpage.
