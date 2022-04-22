BLAIRSVILLE — Bob Reintgen makes one thing clear when he talks about his projects.
His passion is bringing neglected old buildings back to life.
Never remodeling, never renovating.
“Historic rehabilitation,” Reintgen puts it. “It’s about protecting the historical integrity of the building.”
He has tackled dozens of them in southwestern Pennsylvania, ranging from farmhouses to little old churches. And Reintgen is about to take on the big daddy of them: the former Blairsville High School along North Walnut Street.
It’s epic and indeed historic: three glorious stories tall and 92 years in age.
Reintgen is inviting neighbors, residents and business owners for an introduction of the concept to the community and to bring Blairsville residents’ dreams into account. An open house, tour and open forum for discussion is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday in the old school.
When he talks about its upcoming rehabilitation, Reintgen refers to it by the most captivating feature of its appearance.
“The redbrick,” he called it. “We’re trying to make repairs and alterations that are going to honor the historic integrity, so it’s not butchered or remodeled or renovated. ... Our number one goal is to protect the integrity of the building … and second, we want to do alterations that are going to enhance the community.”
Because it’s the old Blairsville High School, and later the junior high, it taps into his love.
“This is what I do. I taught history for 33 years at Derry High School. I’m an educator, I loved history and I loved working with young kids,” Reintgen, 67, said.
Many of Reintgen’s 40 rehabilitated structures have returned to their original purposes. Some have been repurposed with their original intent honored.
For example, the renovated Civil War-era farmhouse in the Greensburg area where he raised his family — his first project, completed in 1982. Then the 1803 stone house on 83 acres near Ligonier where he lives now. Still the same.
Next, there’s the 1780 vintage house on Main Street in Ligonier that his family bought and made into a ground floor antique business and upstairs residence for his daughter. The same, but a little different.
Then there’s the one-room Derry schoolhouse built in 1929, the first of his projects on behalf of other owners. He moved it one and a half miles from its original site, placed it on a new foundation, rehabilitated it and put it into service in 1994 as an educational museum. The same, but different.
That’s the thought behind rehabbing the old redbrick.
“Its unoccupied and abandoned. We want to put it back into use … so the building’s utility is increased and the community can use it once again,” Reintgen explained.
The auditorium should be made a showplace for performing and creative arts once again, he said.
“Even with its dust and cobwebs, the auditorium is a spectacular piece of architecture,” he said. “There should be a component of community usage of this auditorium.”
Owner John Plunkett joined Reintgen for a recent tour of the shuttered school. It hasn’t been used for classes since 1993, when what’s now known as River Valley High School was built. It served as Blairsville’s high school from 1930 to 1962, then stood as the junior high until it closed.
“This building has great bones,” Plunkett said. Some of the plaster surfaces have been torn out, leaving the superstructure exposed. Its steel girders are sound, its concrete walls are solid, he said.
The floors are hardwood; the wooden doors, jambs and window frames are covered with cracked and peeling paint. Plunkett plans to blast the paint away with a slurry of water, sand and walnut shell particles, and leave natural wood surfaces.
But there are no wooden rafters or beams.
“There’s no smell of rotting wood here. That means a lot to me,” Plunkett said.
The gym and the cafeteria could be the homes for spacious activities. The shops and classrooms could serve as an office and professional center for agencies and businesses.
“We’re actively out there trying to find people who would use the redbrick when we’re done with the rehabilitation to house their business, agency or enterprise that they would like to run from this multi-use building.”
Reintgen’s résumé of projects runs a spectrum. There’s the old log church owned by Pine Springs Camp, a Presbyterian group in Jennerstown, Somerset County. Then a classic chrome and glass 1940s era diner in Apollo, Armstrong County.
“This is what I do. I work on diners, I work on schoolhouses, I work on churches, I work on log buildings …” Now, this classic redbrick.
Bringing the old Blairsville school back to life would preserve the borough’s character and identity, he said.
“Like so many towns in Western Pennsylvania, old buildings are just disappearing. What replaced them are the McDonalds, the Burger King, the Dollar Generals, the Subways …,” Reintgen said. “Now there’s nothing wrong with them, I’m a customer at all of them, but the bottom line is every town you go through looks the same, when you see the same types of buildings and businesses.
“The redbrick, it’s a unique building, it has a noble presence. It had a presence that was very valued at one time in the community. I want to help with rehabilitation and to give it a second chance to serve. I don’t want to see it torn down. That’s what makes me happy — it’s what makes me proud.”