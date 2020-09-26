Diamond Drugs, with support from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day collection at their Philadelphia Street store on Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The community is invited to bring any unused, expired or unwanted prescription medications for safe and anonymous disposal. Note that any illicit drugs, syringes and/or radioactive medications will not be accepted.
Sheriff Bob Fyock will be present to supervise the collection, while representatives of commission will be on hand to provide drug abuse and addiction education resources.
“Unused prescription drugs can very easily be misused or abused, even if they appear to be hiding harmlessly in your medicine cabinet,” said Brenda Kromer-Catanzaro, a pharmacist with Diamond Drugs. “Take Back Day is an important tool to keep prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.”
Since 2010, such events nationwide have collected more than 12.7 million pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications. For more information about the safe disposal of prescription drugs, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.