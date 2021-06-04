The Dillweed Bed & Breakfast in Dilltown is pleased to announce the 22nd annual Pick-A-Dilly Herb Faire scheduled for Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The one-day only event is co-sponsored by The Herb Study Group of Indiana County.
The herb festival has grown in popularity over the past years, attracting hundreds of visitors to the quiet village of Dilltown. The event is a great way to spend the day visiting local area growers that feature a large variety of flowering plants, herbs and perennials — all in one location.
Food offerings will be provided by the B&B and include parsley pasta salad, chicken salad sandwiches, herbal mint juleps and everyone’s favorite — fresh, homemade pesto pizza by the slice.
Enjoy a unique selection of vendors and crafters selling country primitives and wood items for the home, garden signs, all-natural gourmet herb vinegars, spice blends and dipping oils, lavender sugar and herb bean soups. Favorites to the show include herb teas, hand-poured soap products and salves, unique jewelry, pet accessories, wine bottle art, pottery and other specialties including repurposed glass made into garden décor.
Visitors to the event will gain valuable gardening information, growing tips and learn how to care for and cultivate herbal gardens. Explore the history and many uses of this year’s featured herb, parsley.
Visit the “Ask the Gardening Expert” table with gardening questions anytime throughout the duration of the festival.
The Herb Study Group will be presenting three free seminars as follows:
• 10:30 a.m.: “The International Herb of the Year,” by Cindy Rogers. Take an exploratory journey into the history and many uses of this year’s Herb of the Year, parsley.
• 11:30 a.m.: “Five Herbs for Heart Health,” by Cindy Bennett. Learn all about the five herbs that can help maintain your heart health.
• 12:30 p.m.: “Native Pollinators,” by Tamathy Stage, Indiana County Conservation District. Discover why native pollinator plants are important and what you can do in your own backyard to help.
For additional information, directions and/or questions please contact Corey or Kyra Kozielec-Gilmore at (814) 446-6465.