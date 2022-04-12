Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate and molecular biologist John Kopchick has a new — but very old — namesake thanks to IUP biology professor Shundong Bi.
Bi, a mammal expert, was on an expedition studying early mammals in Yunnan province, China, when he uncovered something unexpected — dinosaur bones. These weren’t any dinosaur bones, however; they belonged to a new species of armored dinosaur.
After discovering the bones, which belonged to a dinosaur in the thyreophoran group (like its distant cousin the Stegosaurus), Bi assembled a team of dinosaur experts from around the world to help study the remains.
In 2022, the team made the name of the dinosaur official: Yuxisaurus kopchicki. The name comes from Yuxi, the region where the remains were found, and kopchicki, in recognition of Kopchick’s contributions to biology and to IUP, Bi said.
News of the team discovering the species, expected to have lived around 192-174 million years ago during the Early Jurassic period, was published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal eLife in March. According to Bi, the dinosaur’s remains are believed to be evidence of the first thyreophoran from that time period to be recognized in the region.
Kopchick, an IUP Distinguished Alumni who earned a bachelor’s and master’s in biology from IUP in 1972 and 1975, respectively, donated $23 million in 2018 to IUP’s Imagine Unlimited campaign for science and mathematics initiatives at the university.
After receiving the largest donation in IUP history, IUP’s Council of Trustees approved naming the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics as well as the university’s new science building after Kopchick and his wife, Char, who graduated from IUP in 1973.
The generous donation by Kopchick, an Ohio University molecular biology professor, cemented his legacy at IUP, but perhaps even more importantly, it gave him a new legacy within the field of biology.
“I talked with Dr. Steve Hovan, my college dean, about my plan to name the new species in Dr. Kopchick’s honor, and he was supportive,” Bi said. “I was thinking we could do something to honor our alumni who sponsor IUP.”
Kopchick was awestruck when he found out the new species of dinosaur was to be named after him.
“Dean Hovan told me at a meeting about two or three months ago that Dr. Bi was thinking about naming the new species after me,” Kopchick said. “I said, ‘Get out of here.’”
Despite Kopchick’s numerous accomplishments in the field, having earned millions from royalties and various awards for helping discover Somavert, a drug that combats acromegaly (a growth hormone disorder), he said having a new species of dinosaur named after him is “one of the most remarkable and certainly unusual recognitions I’ve ever received,” describing it as “incredibly cool” and “the best” recognition he’s received so far.
“They name a building after you, the building may fall down sometime,” Kopchick said. “But once it’s in scientific literature, it’s forever. No one’s taking it away.”
Naming the new species after Kopchick wasn’t the only way in which Bi honored IUP, however — he used a crimson color when reconstructing how the dinosaur looked, paying homage to IUP’s official school colors, crimson and slate gray.
This isn’t the first time Bi has made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of biology. Kopchick said his colleagues became familiar with Bi through his prior paleontological research discovering a preserved dinosaur sitting atop a nest of its own eggs with fossilized babies inside, for the first time ever.
Kopchick learned about Bi’s research during a 2014 college of natural sciences fundraiser at IUP after the department’s dean at the time, Deanne Snavely, gifted Kopchick a framed picture of mammals that Bi discovered. The picture contained images of the oldest known mammals to walk the earth, 208 million years ago during the Triassic period, Bi said. Bi’s findings were published in the British peer-reviewed science journal Nature in 2014. Kopchick said he still keeps the framed picture hanging in his office.
It is both Kopchick’s and Bi’s hope that these discoveries will bring new students to IUP’s college of natural sciences.
“This is big-time science,” Kopchick said. “It’s very serious. Dr. Bi is a superb scientist. IUP should be proud to have him there.”
Kopchick continued, “Bi is like a diamond in the rough. He’s a star — star, star, star. I think for students, it would be an honor and privilege to work with him.”
Kopchick hopes to work with Bi one day, too, by studying the DNA of the new dinosaur species and looking at its growth hormone gene.
“Working with Dr. Bi would be the greatest thing to happen, if he and I got together to publish research in a good journal (like eLife or Nature),” Kopchick said.
IUP Kopchick College of Natural Sciences interim dean Steve Hovan shared similar sentiments about Bi’s achievements and his importance to the university.
“He is a dedicated teacher and mentor and an internationally known researcher making cutting-edge discoveries, and he brings that expertise and experience into the classroom,” Hovan said.