GREENSBURG — A former servant at two Indiana County parishes will serve as the sixth bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg.
“Western Pennsylvania has always been my home,” the Rev. Msgr. Larry Kulick, 54, said after Pope Francis made the appointment Friday. “I feel honored to be able to serve as bishop in the diocese where I was born, raised, educated, ordained and have served my entire life.”
Kulick was a deacon in 1991 and 1992 at St. Thomas More University Parish in Indiana and pastor from 1997 to 2004 at Church of the Good Shepherd parish in Kent.
The diocese has 78 parishes in Indiana, Armstrong, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties. It covers 3,334 square miles with a total population of mote than 659,000, of which 126,649 are Catholic.
The pope’s appointment was announced in Washington, D.C., by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.
The Diocese of Greensburg has been a vacant see since July 2020 following the appointment of Bishop Edward C. Malesic to Cleveland. Kulick was appointed administrator of the diocese in September.
“He is a compassionate pastor, devoted priest and very capable teacher of the faith,” Malesic said in a statement issued by his new diocese Friday. “I personally witnessed his love for the church in western Pennsylvania and his dedication to giving witness to the Gospel of Jesus Christ in all circumstances.”
Kulick was born on Feb. 24, 1966, in Natrona Heights, Allegheny County, and grew up in Leechburg, Armstrong County. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 16, 1992, after his stint as a deacon at St. Thomas More.
He graduated from Saint Joseph High School in Natrona Heights, earned a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and a Master’s degree in Theology from Saint Vincent Seminary in Latrobe and a Licentiate in Canon Law from The Catholic University of America in Washington.
The bishop-elect will be consecrated as a bishop and installed to the Greensburg see on Feb. 11 in a ceremony at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg.
He also served as a parochial vicar at Blessed Sacrament and at Immaculate Conception parish in Irwin, and was pastor after his time in Kent at St. Joseph parish in New Kensington and St. James parish in New Alexandria.
During his tenure at St. James, he came to know the Rev. Liddy Barlow, executive minister of the interdenominational Christian Associates of Southwest Pennsylvania, in which the diocese is one of 28 Protestant, Catholic and Orthodox church bodies in a multi-county region around Pittsburgh.
“He demonstrated a strong interest in ecumenism and a warm, pastoral heart,” Barlow said. “He will be a terrific addition to our Council of Bishops and Judicatory Executives.”
Kulick also served from 1996 to 2001 on the diocesan Priests’ Council as a consultant on priestly vocations, and was from 2008 to 2012 co-episcopal master of ceremonies, co-director of the Office of Clergy Vocations and co-director of the Permanent Diaconate Office for the diocese.
While at St. James Kulick also was a diocesan judge, defender of the bond, and advocate in the diocesan tribunal, and served as vicar general, moderator of the curia, and acting chancellor for the diocese. He was elevated to the title of Monsignor by his office as vicar general on May 21, 2014.
At times that role put Kulick in the spotlight for controversies and problems, including the aftermath of the Pennsylvania grand jury report that, among other things, made public allegations against 21 priests of the Greensburg Diocese, seven of whom had served churches in Indiana County.
In November 2018, he stepped in after Bishop Malesic suffered a mild heart attack to conduct the last in a series of listening sessions held across the diocese, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church in White Township.
In March, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kulick wrote the diocese’s letter to those 78 parishes regarding precautions to be taken. Among other things, Kulick said parishes should “ask ushers and greeters to hold doors open to minimize contact on public surface areas.”The bishop-elect also has served as a member of the Administrative Board for the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference and as chaplain for the Council of Catholic Women.
