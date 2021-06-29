Directors on the Marion Center Area School District school board unanimously passed the 2021-22 general fund budget at a total of $27,678,744 at their meeting Monday night.
The final budget has an increase of $638,379 over the preliminary budget. District business manager Richard Martini said there were two items that accounted for the increase.
“One was the addition of approximately $276,000 under federal funding for summer school and credit recovery for this year,” Martini said. “The expense is equal to the revenues we have added. The second item is under the state budget that was passed by the House and Senate on Friday; they included approximately $398,000 for three items: learning loss, student enrichment and after-school programs. As of earlier today (Monday), the governor hasn’t signed the state budget, but he has indicated he supports it and will sign it, so there’s some details on how these programs will be handled and what we must do ... so what we did is just included the $398,000 in expenditures and also revenues. I believe it’s a one-year type program and it’s not something that’s ongoing.”
Martini also said that, on a positive note, there will be no tax increase. Real estate taxes will be at 11.9631 mils, earned income tax is at 0.85 percent, and real estate transfer tax is 0.50 percent.
The board also approved the 2021-22 health and safety plan for the district. District superintendent Clint Weimer said that this plan is another template from the state and federal government stating that if the district takes the grants for the health and safety and improvements to educational programs, then they must put the district’s safety plan into that template.
“We will follow any mandates that are set out,” Weimer said. “But as of today, the mandate of the masks is gone. A message will be going out to our summer students saying that masks are strictly voluntary. But again, the plan is saying that we will follow any CDC or PDE (Pennsylvania Department of Education) mandates. Other than that, we’re anticipating a normal start to the school year. We’ll do what we’re mandated to do, but other than that, it’s business as usual.”
Weimer went on to explain that the district will follow any mandates from the PDE. “At the end of the day, if the PDE, as everyone in this room knows, tells us what we have to do ... we have to do that. Right now everything is trending in a good direction, things are becoming more lax and they want us to have a normal fall startup. I’m excited about it. It’s some of the best news we got all year.”
Board member Charles Beatty asked if, should a mask mandate be enacted again in the future, the school board can overrule the mandate.
Weimer said that, should a mandate for masks be put in place again, the board can do that, however, “They can pull our funding. We’re 63 percent funded by state and federal government. So that there, we could not survive. We do have to follow their rules if we take their money.”
In other news the board approved:
The PA Department of Education's instructional time template for 2021-22.
- me template for 2021-22.
- The 2021 homestead and farmstead exclusion resolution.
- The installment payment of school real property taxes resolution.
The following depositories for the district: Marion Center Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, Savings and Trust Bank, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, PA Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT) and the PA School District Liquid Assets Fund (PSDLAF).
- LAF).
- A partnership with PA-Educator.net for the 2021-22 school year at a fee of $1,750.
- An agreement with Ken Diem for photography services for 2021-22 school year.
- Tenure status for Jessica Snyder and Matthew Yeomans who have satisfied th
- e requirements dictated by PDE laws and regulations for a contract as a professional employee with the district.
- The resignations, with re
- gret of Nick Jovonovich, effective Aug. 20, after a year of service; Suzanne Murphy, effective Wednesday, after over 29 years of service; Linda Askew, a life skills instructional aide, after 19 years of service; and of Jesse Patterson.
- The addition of Maria Kokolis, Shannon Baxley and Juillian Black as substitute teachers and Dylan Fediaczko, as a substitute instructional aide.
- The hiring of Chloe Wilson as a long-term substitute for the 2021-22 school year as an at risk/math teacher with single health coverage at a salary of $32,500.
The hiring of Luke Sitosky as a junior high assistant cross country coach at the supplemental rate of $1,000 for the 2021 season and of Laney Monroe as a junior high assistant girls' basketball coach at the supplemental rate of $2,750 for the 2022 season.
for the 2022 season.