Reversing course from the proposed budget, the Penns Manor Area school board on Thursday enacted a final budget that includes a tax increase.
On a vote of 6-2, directors approved the $18,569,280 with a 0.648 mill tax increase.
Directors John Hardesty Sr. Wendy Williams, Dr. Paul Boston, Lisa Smiley, Jill Eckenrode and Debora Tate voted in favor, with Ronald Larch and Richard Polenik opposed. Tammy Dalton was absent.
The budget shows revenues of $18,526,839 and expenditures of $18,569,280. It uses $42,441 from the General Fund balance.
The proposed budget passed by the board in May planned for $18,569,280 in expenses, balanced by $18,358,532 in revenues and the borrowing of $210,748 from the district’s fund balance.
Directors discussed the changes to the budget, with Larch and Polenik expressing discontent over the tax increase.
Larch said he was disheartened to learn of the addition of a tax increase to the budget when he believed the general consensus prior was to not adopt a tax increase.
“I would say shame on us for doing it,” Larch said. “Shame on all of us. Last week when we left here, we weren’t going to have a tax increase.”
“A lot of our surrounding districts aren’t having a tax increase, and I hate comparing us to anybody, but I’m just saying, because of the tough year that we had, we should not be doing this,” Larch said.
Polenik, absent at a meeting last week, asked how the budget progressed to the newer version.
Board president Hardesty said he “felt there was room for movement” in the budget from the preliminary version and that it was “very important that we continue to fund the district the only way we are allowed to do.”
Business manager Joshua Muscatello said from the start, he has “always proposed a deficit budget” and that federal funding, a one-time source, should not be used to “plug a deficit.”
He said that brings “exponentially larger deficits to address down the road.”
In other budget business, the board set the rate of 15.3768 mills of the assessed value of such real property as provided by the Indiana County Board of Assessments, which equates to $1.53768 per $100 of assessed valuation of taxable property.
The board also approved a per capita tax of $5 and a real estate transfer tax at the rate of 1 percent of the value of all real estate transferred within the district, as well as the earned income and net profits tax on earned income received and net profits earned by district residents at the rate of 0.75 percent for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2022.
Regarding Homestead and Farmstead Exclusion, the board adopted the resolution, “which establishes the maximum real estate reduction amount applicable to each approved homestead and to each farmstead as $179.04.”
The board also set the discount rate of 2 percent and the penalty at 10 percent on real estate taxes and per capita taxes.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from superintendent Daren Johnston, who provided an update on the upcoming school year.
The district will be open for in-person instruction, he said, and the health and safety plan allows for flexibility with instruction if the situation changes.
He noted that next week, as Summer Camp begins, masks will still be required, but starting June 28, under state orders, face coverings will be optional.
• Approved a five-year agreement with Indiana University of Pennsylvania for educator and clinician preparation.
• Approved the submission of the MTSS Math grant.
• Approve a dual enrollment agreement with Mount Aloysius College.
• Renewed membership opportunities with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association for 2021-22: Standard Membership, $3,543.43; Policy Maintenance, $1,250; Administrative Regulations, $899; and Live and Online Training, $999, for a total cost of $6,691.43.
• Approved an agreement with Lifesteps Inc. to administer development screenings, mental health screenings and hearing screenings to Pre-K Counts students at a cost of $700.
• Approved a one-year agreement agreement with Seesaw in the amount of $2,013 and a one-year agreement with Kami for $2,796. Both are applications used for online learning.
• Will purchase worker’s compensation insurance from Technology Insurance Company (AMTrust) for the 2021-22 fiscal year at the cost of $25,987.
• Approved an agreement with Perry Driveway Sealing for $7,500 to sealcoat the parking lot and paint parking lines.
• Approved an agreement with All American Athletics for recoating the elementary and high school gym floors at a cost of $6,900.
• Approved an agreement with Tom Talmadge Painting for painting of facilities at a cost not to exceed $7,500.
• Approved an agreement with Straight Edge Concrete and Masonry LLC to complete work on the district’s sidewalks at a cost of $8,650.00.
• Accepted the resignation of Rebecca Stoehr as junior varsity girls’ basketball coach and will advertise the position.
• Granted tenure to Elizabeth Smego as a professional employee who has satisfied the requirements.
• Advanced Julie Thomas from the level of Masters Step 14 to Masters +20 Step 14 of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. The annual salary is $82,099 and will be effective on Aug. 23.
• Advanced Gretchen Prebish from the level of Masters Step 12 to Masters +20 Step 13 of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. The annual salary of is $76,214 and will be effective Aug. 16.
• Transferred Annette Peach from cleaner to cafeteria worker effective today.
• Approved an agreement with the Indiana County Community Guidance Center to work cooperatively for services.
• Will participate in the ARIN IU28 Guest Teacher Program during the 2021-22 school year at the cost of $500.
• Approved a donation to Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Pine Township Volunteer Fire Department and Clymer Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $100 each.
• Appointed Ronald J. Saffron, esquire, as the district’s solicitor for a one-year term at a contracted retainer rate of $3,500 and an hourly rate of $75.
• Approved an agreement with Family Behavioral Resources/AERI at a cost of $78,758.77.
• Approved Jenna Buterbaugh, Lauren Smith and Mara D’Anna as substitutes for Summer Camp and Extended School Year, pending all current clearances.