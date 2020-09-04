On a divided vote Thursday, the Homer-Center School District board approved changes to the health and safety plan governing sports activity for the schools.
The changes formally allow the fall sports teams, mainly the football and volleyball programs, to go on with their schedules of interscholastic competition, and pave the way for a limited number of fans to watch the games.
The move was approved 6 to 2; directors Michael Schmidt and Robert Valyo voted against it, while board President Michael Bertig and directors Gerald Bertig, Dan Fabin, James McLoughlin, Christina Pontani-Palmer and Vicki Smith were in favor.
High School Principal Jody Rainey, who also is an official with the Heritage Conference, said the revisions provide for opening the doors of the gym and the gates of Memorial Field to spectators but only up to the state’s recommended gathering limits of 25 people for indoor events and 250 people outdoors.
Those quotas would be quickly filled by the team rosters, coaches, referees, trainers and medical staff, the marching band and cheer team, other game-related workers, broadcasters and reporters.
For the Wildcats’ home football games, Rainey said, the Heritage Conference coaches and principals planned a meeting today when they were expected to allow member schools to individually decide who to allow into the games before reaching the 250-person cap.
Spectator seating could average about 30, by his informal calculation, Rainey said. The actual number would depend on the size of the visiting team: a small school with a small roster would leave more seats for Homer-Center fans; a bigger school with a larger squad would leave room for fewer spectators.
At Homer-Center, Rainey said, the plan would likely be one to allow parents of seniors the first priority to watch games in person. Those permitted would change on a rotating basis, for example the parents of senior football players at the first game, parents of senior marching band musicians the second game, parents of cheerleaders and the third, and parents of football players for the final game.
Provisions of the Heritage Conference plan, Rainey said, would require a high school principal or other official of visiting teams to travel with the players and be responsible for directly contacting the parents of student athletes who might be injured during games, to put parents in touch with the team trainers or doctors, and to personally travel with the players if they need to be sent for hospital treatment.
The school board welcomed about 50 viewers to the special meeting held on the Zoom app.
The approval of the athletic plan followed what director Gerald Bertig described as an “end-around” means of taking a second vote after the plan initially had failed.
The directors first voted on a motion to approve both revisions to the school reopening plan — which was not changed at all, according to board President Michael Bertig — and the athletic plan at once.
On a 4 to 4 tie vote, Michael Bertig said, the motion failed and the athletic programs could only continue under the earlier version that banned spectators and didn’t address competition.
Michael Bertig, Gerald Bertig, Fabin and McLoughlin had been in favor; Schmidt, Valyo, Pontani-Palmer and Smith were opposed in the original vote.
Smith urged the second vote when she said had misread the information about the revisions and wanted to change her mind.
The motion was changed for the second vote to address only the sports plan.
In other business, the board hired Amanda Johnson as an elementary school health room assistant at a wage of $15.04 an hour retroactive to Wednesday.