The Blairsville-Saltsburg school board approved a five-year contract with the Blairsville-Saltsburg Education Association at a virtual meeting Tuesday, bringing an end to a negotiation process that took years.
The new contract is effective retroactively from Aug. 27, 2019, to Aug. 26, 2024.
Board president Rick Harper said after the meeting that the contract includes raises of 2.8 percent each year. Other highlights include an increase in the buyouts of sick pay to $95 per day after the first 100 days of unused sick pay for retiring staff, as well as an increased buyout of $3,500 on health care.
Previously, those figures were $75 for sick pay and $3,000 on health care, Harper said.
Harper explained an employee who retires with 150 days of sick leave would get $90 for the first 100 days and $95 for the rest.
Harper also said the contract decreases the district’s cost to the health savings account to 50 percent in year five, with the district paying 67 percent in years one and two, 65 percent in year three and 57 percent the fourth year.
At the board meeting, Harper praised the “hard work” of director Holly Hall, chairwoman of the negotiations committee, who had worked with officials on the contract since 2017.
Hall said it was a “long, long haul” and that discussions wrapped up Oct. 12.
The Blairsville-Saltsburg Education Association represents 133 teachers in the district.
BSEA president Kathy Muir said the association was “pleased to have reached an agreement with the Board of School Directors after two years of bargaining,” and was thankful for support from members and the community during the bargaining process, she said in a statement.
“The final agreement contains improvements to contract language and reasonable increases in pay that reflect the ever-growing duties asked of our teachers. In addition, BSEA members will contribute more towards health care costs, reducing costs for the district and taxpayers.
“This is a school year unlike any other,” said Muir, a math teacher. “After bargaining for more than two years, we are glad to finally close this chapter so we can all put full priority on the evolving needs of the students and our school community going forward.”
Union members, she said, “look forward to continuing our focus on other crucial issues facing the district.”
In other business Tuesday, the board hired acting principal Michael Leasure as principal of Blairsville Middle-High School at a salary of $92,000 a year. Leasure was hired by the district in 2015 as an assistant principal and was an assistant principal at Deer Lakes, as well as an emotional support teacher. He has been acting principal since July.
The board also voted 6-3 to advertise for an assistant superintendent to be shared by both campuses.
Directors Harper, Connie Constantino, Holly Gibson, Molly Stiles, Mary Whitfield and Anthony “Tim” Canzano voted in favor, and Holly Hall, Linda Brown and Beverly Caranese were opposed. Those in opposition said they favored the hiring to be for the Saltsburg campus only.
In other personnel news, Whitfield reported that interviews for a new business manager are scheduled for Thursday and superintendent interviews will follow next week.
Also on Tuesday, the board:
• Hired Kaitlyn Figurelli as a guidance counselor at Saltsburg Elementary School at a salary of $50,420. Her start date was retroactive to Oct. 8.
• Hired Ron Wagner for a maintenance position at the Saltsburg campus.
• Approved Kassidy Richards as a long-term substitute for Blairsville High School chemistry and Melissa Deemer for Blairsville Middle School science as a long-term substitute at a prorated salary of $30,000.
• Granted tenure to Alexis Smith, special education, library sciences and health and physical education, and Kelley DesLauriers, special education and elementary.
• Approved the resignation of Rebecca Miloser as Blairsville girls junior high basketball coach, effective Oct. 16.
• Approved the following supplemental positions at Blairsville: MacKenzie Livingston, girls’ varsity basketball assistant coach; Mark DeMarines, boys’ varsity head coach, with Scott Reaugh, assistant; CJ Lyons, drama director and technology integrator specialist; Linzi Strong, technology integrator specialist; Joshua Cunningham, technology integrator specialist; Heather Klingensmith, junior class adviser; and Kevin Smith, girls’ junior high basketball head coach.
• Approved the following supplemental positions at Saltsburg: AnnaLise Shank, girls’ junior high basketball head coach, with Blair Shank as assistant; and Jeff Smathers, Lori Baker and Melissa Milanak, technology integrator specialists.