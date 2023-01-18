The Purchase Line School District appointed David London as acting superintendent at their meeting on Monday night.
London will begin his tenure in the position on Feb. 16 at a rate of $525 per day for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year or until the district hires a new superintendent, whichever occurs first.
As acting superintendent, London shall sign and execute an independent contractor agreement and either party shall have the right to terminate this appointment for convenience with 10 days’ written notice.
London was at the meeting and addressed the board, expressing his thanks for their welcome.
“Thank you to the board for giving me this opportunity to assist you in leading your district,” he said.
London will be taking over the position from Shawn Ford, who also took time to welcome London to the district, as well as thank the board for helping him during his tenure.
“I’ve been very blessed, as my tenure winds down here, to work with such good people,” he said. “The character of a person is more important than anything else in my opinion, and the character of this board is that of a student-first board. Now, we don’t have to agree on everything all the time, but I think we would all say that we agree that we’re a student-first board.”
In other personnel news, the board approved the hires of: Jacqueline Connor as a 5-hour custodian at a rate of $11.64 per hour beginning Jan. 17; Raymond Matko and Andrew Sleppy as co-assistant junior high boys’ basketball coaches for the 2022-23 year at an entry level salary of $1,600; Scott Stein as head junior high baseball coach for the 2022-23 school year; Kenneth Moyer as assistant junior high baseball coach for the 2022-23; and Matthew Falisec as head football coach for the 2023-24 school year.
Board member Scott Beer abstained from the vote for Raymond Matko and Andrew Sleppy and board member Mike Moyer abstained from the vote for Kenneth Moyer, due to the fact that they are relations of those being hired.
Also approved was the resignation of staff accountant Kacey Anderson, effective Jan. 16, and the addition of Kathy Miller as a secretarial substitute.
Various purchases were approved in the realm of finance for the district. ARP purchases included: Wit & Wisdom for Grades K-6 ELA at a cost of $133,616.33; Into Literature for Grades 7-12 ELA at a cost of $140,304.60; and Reveal Math (Course 1, Course 2, Course 3, Accelerated Math, Algebra I, Algebra II) at a cost of $ 50,174.67.
Title IV purchases included a vinyl cutter for both buildings at a cost of $3,360 and poster/vinyl printers for both buildings at a cost of $10,990.
Also approved for financial matters was a resolution for the funding of the Municipal Capital Reserve Fund for capital and nonrecurring expenditures in the amount of $979,463.
New courses for the junior/senior high school were approved to begin in the 2023-24 school year. The courses are Earth & Environmental Science, Electrical Circuits and Wildlife Ecology.
A bid was approved for entrance signs at the high school and elementary from Scholar Signs LLC at a cost of $45,000. A bid for electrical costs associated with installing the signs went to Penelec not to exceed $4,000. Both of these costs will be paid from the capital reserve.
A retroactive request for the high school cafeteria was granted to the Purchase Line Sports Boosters and Greg Mahaffey to hold a spaghetti dinner and basket raffle on Jan. 14 from noon to 9 p.m. The request included a waiver of building fees, with the sports boosters being responsible for hiring security and the cost of cafeteria employees.
Approved staff requests included one from Windy Phillips, Samantha Lee, and 13 students to attend the PIAA State Cheerleading Championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, from Jan. 26-28. Also included in the request is $5,925, bus transportation and use of a school van from district funds.
Another approval went to Tara Lombardo and 11 students to attend the FBLA State Leadership conference in Hershey, from April 16-19, 2023, with a request of $7,473.47 from district funds.
A final request was granted to Rebecca Bouch and 28 students to attend ICMEA County Band at the River Valley High School from Jan. 19-20, with a request of $610.98 and bus transportation from district funds.
Other items approved included:
• The acceptance of the Innovative Teaching Grant of $250 from the Delta Kappa Gamma Society Awarded to Mrs. Rebecca Bouch for her project, “Sound Technology Enhancement Amplified Methodology”
• A school climate student survey for students in grades 5-12
• A leave of absence request for English teacher, Nancy Rescinito, for the second semester of the 2022-23 school year
• Revised policies: Attendance, No. 204; and graduation, No. 217
• The addition of Bradley Brown, Matt Deyarmin, Lance Frampton and Ronald Smith as Tri County Drivers
• The addition of a new bus stop along Lovejoy Road in Commodore.