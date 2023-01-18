Purchase Line HS sign.jpg

Stock news photos. Purchase Line High School sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Purchase Line School District appointed David London as acting superintendent at their meeting on Monday night.

London will begin his tenure in the position on Feb. 16 at a rate of $525 per day for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year or until the district hires a new superintendent, whichever occurs first.