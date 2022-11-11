EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Directors in the United School District on Tuesday appointed a former superintendent from Homer-Center to serve as a substitute for the top administrator role for the district.
The board approved Charles J. Koren, Ed.D., to substitute for Teresa Young on an as-needed basis when Young is on approved leave of absence.
Koren will work 20 hours per week, with additional hours to be approved by the school board president, at a rate of $50 per hour, with two paid holidays and no fringe benefits.
Koren previously was employed as superintendent at Homer-Center School District for seven years, retiring in 2019. He was hired in 2020 as acting superintendent at Blairsville-Saltsburg School District.
In other business Tuesday, the board voted to approve:
• The contract with ARIN IU 28 to provide emotional support services to the district beginning Nov. 9 through June 30, 2023, at a fee not to exceed $81,500
• Activity requests from Francine Ressler and Julie VanScoyoc to attend the PA PBS Implementers’ Forum from Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in Hershey, at a cost of $764.18 each. Budgeted funds are available through the Targeted Program Grant
• An activity request from Jennifer Charney to attend the National Cheerleading Competition from Feb. 8-15 in Orlando, Fla., with eligible students, at no cost to the district
• An activity request from Acey Gongaware to attend District Ill Chorus from Feb. 23-25 at West Shamokin School District, with eligible students, at a cost of $1,425
• Activity requests from Robert Penrose and Tara Oleksa to attend the State Cross Country Championships, retroactive to Nov. 4-5, in Hershey with eligible students, at a cost of $1,930
• The Tuition Agreement with New Story to provide services for an elementary student for the 2022-23 school year in the amount of $330 per day and any other related service costs as needed
• The Planned Maintenance Agreement with Cummins Sales and Service for the maintenance of generators located at the elementary and high schools and athletic stadium at a cost of $1,815.04, for a one-year term beginning Dec. 1 through Nov. 30, 2023
• Acey Gongaware as extracurricular vocal director with compensation of $1,171.65
• The termination of Christopher Johnson as head soccer coach effective immediately
• The donation of $1,000 to Tri-M from the United Music Boosters
• The donation of two trombones to the United Music Department from Vonda Bowers
• Jeffrey Harding, Hailey Hood and Jamilyn Sombronski as Act 91 classroom monitors