The United School District Board of Directors on Tuesday approved the district’s audit for the year ending June 30, 2021, at its regular board meeting Tuesday.
The audit, prepared by Kotzan CPA and Associates, P.C., had no findings, Superintendent Barbara Parkins said in an email Wednesday.
Directors also authorized the district’s business manager to advertise for a request for proposals for food service management services.
The contract will be effective for one year beginning July 1 through June 30, 2023, and may be renewed by mutual agreement for up to four additional one-year periods.
The district’s current food service management company, Metz Culinary Management, its final one-year renewal. Parkins said Metz can submit another proposal and, if accepted, their timeline would start again, “typically a five-year agreement that is renewed one year at a time.”
The board also accepted the resignations, with regret, due to retirement, of two district employees: high school guidance counselor Mary Jane Short, effective the last scheduled day of the current school year; and second shift custodian Paula Price, who worked at the elementary building, effective July 31. Short has served with the district for 21 years; Price for 18½ years.
In other business Tuesday, the board voted to approve:
• The ARIN Intermediate Unit general operating budget for 2022-23, and United’s share of $34,771.
• An activity request from Kathy Reasor to attend the Future Business Leaders of America Leadership Conference from April 10 to 13 in Hershey at a cost of $7,089. Nine students may attend.
• An activity request from Cullen Stokes to attend the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors Association Conference from March 15 to 18 in Hershey at a cost of $1,306.64.
• The 3M Freedom Window Film Proposal for the installation of security film on the main entrance doors at the junior/senior high school at a cost of $1,024.
• The Pregnant and Parenting Teen — Education Leading to Employment and Career Training Program with ARIN in the amount of $900.
• A donation of 70 dictionaries from the Indiana Rotary Dictionary Project to the elementary school’s third-grade students.
• The resignation of Keri Miller as assistant girls’ track coach, effective immediately.
• Katie Benedict and Tara Oleska as substitute secretaries for the current school year.
• Autumn Nixon as an early childhood education PreK-4 substitute for 2021-22.
• The following supplemental positions for 2022-23, with salaries to be determined at a later date: Kevin Marabito, head football coach; Sean Mack, assistant football coach; Richard Hixson, assistant varsity football coach; Louis McElwee, head junior high football coach; Robert Penrose, cross country boys’/girls’ coach; Tara Oleska, cross country boys’/girls’ assistant coach; Christopher Wirick, varsity girls’ soccer coach; Christopher Johnson, varsity boys’ soccer coach; Logan Lichtenfels, assistant varsity boys’ soccer coach; Gary Simmons, assistant varsity girls’ soccer coach; and Emily Petrowsky, assistant softball coach.
• The following nonathletic supplemental positions, with salaries to be determined later: Michelle Dunn, musical director; Luke Hamilton, musical instrumental director; Robert Penrose, tech assistant, musical; and Brianna Adkins, musical choreographer.
• William Lichtenfels and Keri Miller as high school volunteers and Michelle Tweardy as an elementary volunteer.
• A request from Julie Mains, on behalf of PA Blue Thunder, to use the elementary or high school gym from Feb. 21 to June 10 during evening hours for basketball practice.