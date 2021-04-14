EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Directors on Tuesday adopted revisions to United School District’s Phased School Reopening Health and Safety Plan to reflect recently updated guidance from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Education.
The new guidance, released in March, recommends that, with universal masking still a requirement, students in K-12 schools “should maintain a distance of at least 3 feet in classroom settings.” The CDC recommends that in elementary schools, all students remain at least 3 feet apart regardless of whether community transmission is low, moderate, substantial or high; in middle and high schools, students should be at least 3 feet apart in classrooms in communities where transmission is low, moderate or substantial; and middle and high school students should be at least 6 feet apart in communities where transmission is high, if cohorting is not possible.
The updated guidance says 6-foot distancing is still recommended between adults in the school building and between adults and students; in common areas such as school lobbies and auditoriums; when masks can’t be worn, such as when eating; during activities when increased exhalation occurs, such as singing, shouting, band practice, sports or exercise; and in community settings outside the classroom.
Directors on Tuesday also approved the Indiana County Technology budget totaling $7,051,056 for the 2021-22 school year, with United’s member share of $416,668.
The board accepted the resignation, with regret, due to retirement, of maintenance supervisor Clay Skedel, effective June 30. Skedel will have served the district for 18 years.
Directors granted Superintendent Barbara Parkins an extension to her current employment contract, as extended by an addendum to the contract approved by the board in February 2020, that will become effective Dec. 13 through June 30, 2022.
In other business Tuesday, the board voted to approve:
• The 2020-21 graduation date as June 3, weather permitting, as the ceremony is scheduled to be conducted at the football field.
• Metz Culinary Management as the food service management company for the district cafeteria for a one-year COVID-19 extension term beginning July 1 to June 30.
• A three-year service agreement with Waste Management to provide nonhazardous waste removal services at a monthly cost of $1,148.19 and escalating 2 percent per year over the term of the agreement, which starts July 1 and expires June 30, 2024.
• Activity requests from Cullen Stokes to attend the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors Association Conference from May 24 to 27 in Hershey at a cost of $1,496.64; and from Stokes, Jennifer Charney and Jocelyn Hudson to attend the PIAA Competitive Spirit Competition April 9 and 10 in Hershey at a cost of $3,062.62.
• An agreement between the district and New Story for one student at a cost of $399 per day for the current school year, and an amendment to the agreement, effective if the student is moved to a fully remote learning program, at a cost of $283 per day.
• An agreement between Camco Physical and Occupational Therapy LLC and the district to provide physical and occupational therapy rehabilitation services to district students identified as requiring such services, at a rate of $59 per contract hour of services between Aug. 1 and July 31, 2022.
• Annual public performance site licenses through the BLaST IU17 consortium agreement with Swank Movie Licensing USA; based on student enrollment, the cost for 2021-22 is $408 for the high school and $408 for the elementary, totaling $816.
• The appointment of Bre Custer as a homebound instructor for a sixth-grade student during the current school year at a rate of $40 per hour.
• Deborah Rensko as a substitute custodian for 2020-21. Board President Eric Matava abstained.
• Kylie Manning as a substitute aide for the current school year, and Heather Vavrek as the United guest teacher for 2020-21.
• Timothy Light as a van driver for the current school year.
• The resignation, with regret, of head varsity girls’ basketball coach Paul Hall and head junior high wrestling coach Michael Sees, both effective immediately.