The Purchase Line School Board approved multiple hires at a meeting Monday night.
Zachariah Beck and Kirstina Westrick were hired as 5-hour custodians at a salary of $12.04 an hour beginning on Sept. 12.
Madison Aloia was hired as the student council co-adviser at a salary of $831 and Jude Decort was hired as FBLA adviser at an entry-level salary of $700. Both of these hires are effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Opal Thompson was hired as a musical co-director at a salary of $1,994 for the 2023-24 school year. In other musical news, the resignation of Carl Jones as second assistant musical director was approved and is effective immediately.
In other personnel news, Betty Pardee was transferred from a 4-hour cafeteria cook position to a 5½-hour cafeteria cook position beginning on Sept. 12.
In addition to personnel matters, a host of staff requests were bought before the board and approved.
Conference requests included one for Board President Scott Gearhart to attend the PASA-PSBA School Leadership Conference in Poconos from Oct. 15-17, with a request of $1,180.68 of district funds. Superintendent Patricia Berezansky also requested to attend the conference with $1,191.16 of district funds.
Berezansky put in another request to attend the National Conference on Education in San Diego, from Feb. 14-17, 2024, with a request of $3,189.63, paid by the Grable Foundation. Another staff member, Jessica Lindsay, also requested to attend this conference with $2,985 paid by the Grable Foundation.
Staff members Tiffany DeStefano and Jessica Lindsay put in requests to attend the South by Southwest E-D-U in Austin, Texas, from March 4-7, 2024. DeStefano put in a request of $3,366.16 and Lindsay put in a request of $2,710, both paid by the Grable Foundation.
Finally, a request for Christine Filipovich to work with the Science Liaison Network through ARIN IU 28 on Sept. 20; Nov. 29; Jan. 31, 2024; and March 27, 2024, with a request of $656.16 of district funds, was also approved.
Policy changes and considerations were also handled by the board. Policies approved included a revised policy for bullying/cyberbullying; a new policy for concussion management that replaces a policy in coaching clinics; and a new policy for sudden cardiac arrest cases.
Policies that were approved for consideration included new policies for: standards for persistently dangerous schools; standards for victims of violent crimes; student services; and Title I compatibility services. Consideration was also approved for the following revised policies: trauma informed approach and class rank.
Berezansky ended the meeting with a few announcements, including an upcoming test of the emergency management system.
“When we do that, we will send out an email to the parents and also post it on Facebook,” she said. “We want to get the word out when we run the test so that if the parents don’t get the voicemail or text at that time, there will be instructions on there to contact the school office to make sure they have the right numbers. It’s important that everyone does that to make sure there’s a working system before bad weather comes.”
Berezansky also announced that the school’s marching band would be performing on “Indiana in the Morning” with Todd Marino on Tuesday (Sept. 12).
Other agenda items approved included:
• A request for an unpaid leave of absence from lunch monitor Rachel Stumpf, for up to three months, beginning retroactively on Aug. 23.
• The addition of Crystal Walker as a band volunteer and Jodie Kauffman, Raymond Kauffman and Bryant Small as cross country volunteers for the 2023-24 school year.
• An agreement with Catapult Learning for Title I services to Saint Cosmas and Damian School for the 2023-24 school year.
• A revised GPA to Quality Point Scale.
• Bus and van stops for the school year.
• The addition of Treasure Dixon and Danielle Iseman as Tri County drivers and Carolyn Long (retroactively) as a Tri County bus monitor.
