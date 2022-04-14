United school board directors approved the Indiana County Technology Center budget for the 2022-23 school year during their regular board meeting Tuesday.
The board approved the budget of $7,175,403, with the district’s member share being $499,262.
Directors also approved the graduation date for the Class of 2022 as June 2.
The board voted on various other finance items Tuesday, with Hunter Overdorff urging board members to vote against purchasing terrorism insurance coverage from CM Regent Insurance Company through R. E. Walbeck Agency, which would have cost $951 for one year. The board unanimously denied the motion to purchase terrorism insurance coverage, citing it as unnecessary and narrowly defined.
According to board president Eric Matava, the district has not purchased terrorism insurance coverage in the past.
The board approved an agreement between United and Indiana County’s Children and Youth Services, which provides transportation to students across the Commonwealth who lack transportation options, according to United Superintendent Barbara Parkins.
The agreement is to collaboratively design a local transportation plan addressing transportation-related issues to ensure the educational stability of foster care youth.
The board also approved entering into a supplemental agreement with 2080 Media Inc., doing business as PlayOn!Sports, a high school sports media company, for five additional school years.
Per the agreement, the school district will receive one additional Pixellot System, an AI-automated sports camera with tracking capabilities, which the district plans to install at the baseball field.
The school district plans to install a second camera at the softball field, according to Parkins.
“We will be using the Pixellot System at the baseball field, initially, since there is power there,” Parkins said. “The athletic director will continue to stream the softball games from his iPad camera, for the time being. We plan to run electricity to the softball field in the near future, and plans are to power up a camera there as well.”
There is no cost to the district, unless it terminates the contract prior to the expiration of the initial term defined in the supplemental agreement, at which time the district will be obligated to pay $2,500 per Pixellot System covered by the supplemental agreement.
In other business, the board approved:
• Six-year teachers’ and students’ licenses for the adoption of digital textbooks for the 2022-2023 school year.
• A $500 donation to the Robotics Club from the Pittsburgh chapter of the National Tooling & Machining Association Foundation.
• A donation of a book titled “Barn at Night” to the elementary school library from the Indiana County Farm Bureau.
• A donation of a clarinet from Colby and Amy Elkin to the elementary school music department.
• A $100.55 donation from Coca-Cola for participating in the Coca-Cola Give program in which community members donated to United by purchasing Coca-Cola products.
The board approved a number of supplemental positions Tuesday, including year-round supplemental positions, winter athletic supplemental positions and non-athletic student activities supplemental positions for the 2022-23 school year, pending receipt of proper documentation.
For year-round supplemental positions, the board approved:
• Cullen Stokes as athletic director
• Jennifer Charney as varsity/junior varsity head cheerleading coach
• Jocelyn Hudson as assistant cheerleading coach
• Nathan Bevard as full-time game manager
• Kevin Marabito as weight room supervisor
For winter athletic supplemental positions, the board approved:
• Matthew Rodkey as head boys’ varsity basketball coach
• Caleb McAdoo as assistant boys’ varsity basketball coach
• John Dunn as head junior high boys’ basketball coach
• Collin Moore as assistant junior high boys’ basketball coach
• Craig Bytner as head varsity girls’ basketball coach
• Kelli James as assistant junior varsity girls’ basketball coach
• Luke Means as head junior high girls’ basketball coach
• Kylee Rodkey as assistant junior high girls’ basketball coach
• Josh Henning as head varsity wrestling coach
• Steven Travis as assistant varsity wrestling coach
• John Blankenship as head junior high wrestling coach
For non-athletic student activities supplemental positions, the board approved:
• Luke Hamilton as band director
• Alexander Swackhammer as assistant band director
• Lenore Eppley as band front adviser
• Lara Brown as yearbook adviser
• Jennifer McCully as junior class prom adviser
• John Sokol as senior class/senior trip adviser
• Molly Flanagan as senior high student council adviser (grades 9-12)
• Michael Less as computer competition adviser
• Judy Shomo and Matthew Long as junior academy of science advisors
• Jennifer Buchkovich as quiz bowl adviser
• Bre Custer as elementary yearbook adviser
Salaries for these positions are to be determined by the board at a later date.