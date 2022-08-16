Purchase Line School District board members approved a resolution Monday that appoints Dawn Ambrisco as the interim junior/senior high school principal beginning Aug. 8. Ambrisco was hired at a rate of $100 per day until the new principal begins at the district.
Directors on Aug. 8 hired Gregory Shingle as the new principal.
Other hires included Susan Barkey as a long-term substitute teacher for an elementary special education position for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year and April Geary as an instructional aide.
Audrey Mahaffey was hired as assistant volleyball coach for the 2022-23 school year at an entry level salary of $2,700, and Lisa Nelson was hired as assistant girls’ basketball coach for the 2022-23 school year at an entry level salary of $3,200.
The board also approved resolutions for the administration to write and submit the PCCD School Safety Grants for physical safety and mental health.
“As far as actual spending goes, we need to have all of our play areas fenced in and we need to have vehicle barriers,” Ford said. “We’ve got quotes coming on all of that.”
The exterior doors will also have alarms when propped open. The district will be getting a quote on that as well.
“That’s the plan,” Ford said. “We’re going to write the grant and need a motion to put that in the grant.”
As for mental health, the district will do a survey in the spring. “We take that data and build goals from that data,” Ford said.
The district will also look into hiring another licensed counselor.
“When we identify a student who’s in need of services, like let’s say they need counseling, we’re seeing … a two-month lag before we can get them in anywhere,” Ford said. “So we’re thinking we could put somebody on staff that focuses just on the therapeutic end of counseling.”
One grant that was authorized was the Little Tugboat Grant awarded by Remake Learning with support from the Grable Foundation for the 2022-23 school year.
In financial news, the board authorized the funding of the Municipal Capital Reserve Fund for capital and non recurring expenditures in the amount of $53,983.
Other financial items included approving multiple contracts. These included retroactive contracts with New Story for educational and related services for the 2022 Extended School Year from June 20 through July 28 with student tuition at a cost of $314-$407 per day based on student services provided.
Contracts with New Story for the 2022-23 school year with student tuition at a cost of $299-$427 per day based on student services provided, were also approved.
Other 2022-23 school year contracts included:
- Waterfront Learning Services for virtual education using $29,670 of ARP funds
- IXL for Educational Software using $4,025 of district funds
- NWEA for MAP Growth using $10,184.40 of ARP funds
- HMH for Read 180 Educational Software and Reading Counts Educational Software using $17,369.97 of ARP Funds
- Renaissance for educational software using $3,756.15 of ARP Funds
- Xello/Career Cruising for educational software using $3,420 of district funds
- Get More Math for educational software using $3,281.25 of district funds
An addendum to a contract with Pressley Ridge for special education services at Pressley Ridge Johnstown for the 2022-23 year was approved at a semester rate of $15,500. This is the extended school year 2023 rate of $1,290 or $129 per day.
The board also heard a presentation from Cherish Kauffman, a member of the SADD group that attended the national SADD Conference.
“This was a very big thing for all of us,” Kauffman said. “We were really excited … it was cool to see kids from all over being there for the same reason. Everyone was hands-on and really into it.”
Kauffman said that the students in attendance sat through conferences and presentations regarding leadership on a larger level than local meetings. “It really showed me what it was we were there to learn and accomplish.”
Kauffman also said that she was named the Pennsylvania SADD student of the year.
“I was accepted in May and I’ve been honored to serve in this position,” she said.
As student of the year, she was asked to present on a panel at the conference.
“It was a little bit nerve wracking,” she said. “But I loved it and I realized in that moment that that is what I was supposed to do, to talk to people and lead them in the right direction as to what SADD stands for.”
Kauffman thanked the board for helping them to get to the conference and allow them to have the experience. “It was a very fulfilling trip and we learned much more about SADD than we had ever known,” she said.
In other news, the board approved:
- Conference requests for attendance at the PASA-PSBA School Leadership Conference in Poconos, PA from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2022. Scott Gearhart will attend with a request of $1,186.55 of district funds; and Shawn Ford will attend with a request of $1,157.80
- The resignations of Krystal Satterlee, school nurse, effective Aug. 1, 2022; Danielle Davenport, cafeteria cook, effective July 27, 2022; and Michelle Welch, 6-hour custodian, effective July 5, 2022
- A leave of absence request for Amberly Heinze, elementary art teacher, tentatively scheduled from Sept. 26 through Jan. 2
- A request to extend a leave of absence for Carrie Ankeny, instructional aide for Aug. 24 through Oct. 1
- A continuation of sabbatical leave request for Nancy Rescinito, English teacher for the first Semester of the 2022-23 school year
- The transfer of Ginger Reesman from 5-hour custodian to 6-hour custodian beginning today
- The 2022-23 substitute lists including teachers, aides, cafeteria, custodial/maintenance, health rooms, lunch monitors and secretaries
- Sandra Fyock, Scott Gearhart, Janet Huber, and Dian Matko as parent volunteers for the 2022-23 year
- A contract with independent athletic trainer Tiffany Heckman at a cost of $50,000, per year, for a two-year contract
- Permission for the board president to sign extracurricular contracts
- The following volunteers for 2022-23: band, Ashley Keener; cross country, Jodie Kauffman, Raymond Kauffman, Sam Kauffman and Amber Warren; cheerleading, Anna Mills and Teresa Weaver; and girls’ basketball, Kelley Goss and Audrey Mahaffey
- Daily substitute rates for the 2022-23 year including: $15.33 per hour for RNs and $13 per hour for LPNs; and $10 per hour for custodians, maintenance, cafeteria, secretaries, aides and lunch monitors
- Cafeteria a la carte prices for 2022-23
- The handbooks for high school teachers, elementary teachers, high school students and elementary students
- Book & Proch Well Drilling Inc. to change order #1 for new electric and water line to well #2 and well #2 abandonment at a cost of $35,798, to be paid by capital reserve
- Building fee waivers for the use of the first floor halls, cafeteria and band room for the band boosters to hold craft shows on Nov. 19 and March 25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The boosters will be responsible for hiring security and possible costs of a custodial employee. The shows will be conducted in accordance with current guidelines and the district health and safety plan.
- 2022-23 Tri County transportation drivers
- An agreement with AFSCME for July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2026
- Purchase Line teachers will begin the school year with an in-service day on Thursday. Students will begin their year on Aug. 24.