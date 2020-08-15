Personnel matters approved include:
• Hiring Dalton Nichol as junior high football coach, pending all current clearances, cardio and impact testing and coaching education courses required by the PIAA, for $3,464.60.
• Pending receipt of all current clearances and other mandated employment requirements, volunteers for the majorette corps Jordan Hill, Mary Ellen Lohr, and Sarah Russell, the band Rebecca Lingenfelter and Anna Kerner, football Bill Lightner, Jimmy Lightner, and Lucas Kowalski and volleyball Ashley Packer.
• Taking on, for the Penns Manor Area Cyber Academy, instructors Jerry Hughes, Joe Packer, Dan Antonacci, Leanne Thome, Scott Lowry, Todd Shobert and Kevin Anderson.
• Taking on guest teachers Marcia Alexander, Abby Chilenski, Kacy Crowley, Rebecca Frederick, Joanne Kablack, Greg Marsh, Susan Morris, Carolyn Princess and Carol Vivier.
• Pending receipt of all current clearances, taking on day-to-day substitutes, in turn including teachers Suzanne Andrews, Tina Busovicki, James Klyap, Colleen Myers, Kevin Rebuck, Kenneth Riley, James Smatlak, Sandra Trimble, and Corbin Snyder; support staff Dianna Bennett, Goldies Burns, Michael Buterbaugh, Tiffanie Davis, Pearl Donahey, Emily Dospoy, Karen Frank, Tina Janosko, Joe Myers, Annette Peach, Eric Smith, Connie Trinkley, and Nathan Dieatrick; and nurse Erin Zack.
• Hiring at $40 an hour detention monitors Loraine Ludwig, Scott Lowry and Leanne Thome; and after-school tutoring instructors Amanda Lucas, Kelli Buterbaugh, Kim Rhea, Kaitlyn Deptol and Connie Messina at the elementary school; and Scott Lowry, Leanne Thome and Kristen Kuzemchak at the high school.
• Hiring as high school monitors, with a starting time no earlier than 7:15 a.m. and a quitting time no later than 2:50 p.m., Dan Antonacci, Leanne Thome, Scott Lowry, Chris Zayachak, Benjamin Murphy, George Caroff, Todd Shobert, Kris Kirsch and Kristin Kessler.
• Hiring Annette Peach and Emily Dospoy as four-hour-a-day cleaners at $10.55 an hour, under revisions approved Thursday to the cleaner job description.
Also, a long-term substitute was taken on to cover an elementary teaching vacancy created by a board-approved leave.
And the board voted to accept the withdrawal of Stephen Repik from the position as vo-ag resource person.
The board approved agreements for 2020-21 with:
• Catapult Learning LLC as part of district Title I non-public services at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy in Indiana, for $5,039.34.
• Seesaw remote learning services, for $4,460.50.
• Voyager Sopris Learning to provide Acadience Math and Reading licenses, for $3,681.50.
• All American Athletics to refinish the elementary gymnasium, for $3,608.00.
• Dr. J. Lindsay Parks, DO, to provide required medical reviews of each Individualized Education Program of Access-eligible students at a rate of $8 each, the same rate that was charged in 2019-20.
• Penns Manor alumnus Adam Tomayko as the district’s dentist at the contracted fee of $1 per exam, same as last year.
• Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission to provide a Drug and Alcohol Student Assistance Program Liaison, at no cost to the district.
The board also approved the Navigate 360 Training Program for a three-year period, at $2,350 each year through 2022-23.
And the board approved vehicles, bus drivers and substitutes, and tentative bus schedules and routes for 2020-21 with Tri-County Transportation.
A complete list of schedules and routes will be on file at the district office for review.