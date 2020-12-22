The Marion Center Area school board voted to accept a revised hybrid model of instruction regarding its continuity of education plan at a board meeting on Monday.
This new plan will go into effect on Jan. 11, allowing a week following the holiday break to decrease the risk of positive cases that could surface following the break. District officials fear that the week of Jan. 4 may be among the worst when it comes to positive COVID cases.
In the revised hybrid model, high school students will be split into two groups, A and B. Group A will attend Monday and Wednesday, and Group B will attend on Tuesday and Thursday. Groups will attend synchronous instruction when at home on Monday through Thursday and complete remote learning activities on Friday through Google Classroom.
Students in kindergarten through second grade will attend four days in person, Monday through Thursday and then complete remote activities through Seesaw, Google Classroom and at-home activity packs. Students in grades three through six would also follow the same schedule as the high school.
The schedule is consistent moving forward before changing on Jan. 11, allowing parents time to adjust and plan for the new schedule.
“Families will be allowed the option if they don’t feel safe sending their students back to school, that they could live stream four days a week,” said Amy Gaston, director of education. “This could essentially reduce our class size numbers, but I’m not sure how many families we would have do that. Most of the families want their kids back in school.”
Allowing for students to be back on campus will also help those who are still unable to connect to the internet. As of Monday, 121 students in the district are still without internet service, which is way down from the 400-plus that the district had earlier in the semester. The district has tried to get mobile hotspots to families in need as well as make other accommodations.
“They would be here in the building,” Gaston said. “If we can get them into classes we could do so. If we can’t, we can provide a place for them to live stream into the classroom so we can continue to social distance in the classrooms.
“I’m recommending, educationally, that this is a much better option for our students than the previous hybrid model that we had.”
“The state is still firmly recommending for us to stay in a hybrid model. We are on our eighth week of what is considered substantial community spread with the COVID virus,” said Superintendent Clint Weimer.
Weimer also said that, moving forward, the administrative team thinks that this plan is the most fluid.
“As cases of COVID become stable, it provides the means to transition more kids back and if for some reason we need to shut down, kids are all moving sequentially through our curriculum, so we can switch and go to a remote model.”
The plan will also have the district following the attestation plans regarding mask wearing, social distancing and monitoring for contact tracing should cases arise. The case count per building level will determine if the school will need to briefly shut down due students or staff needing to quarantine.
“We do have to follow that, with two to four cases is a minimum three- to five-day shut down,” said Weimer. “If it hits five cases it’s 14 days. So, it’s crucial to maintain contact tracing to monitor where you’re at. That’s not cases per district, but cases per building. That’s a mandate. Once we jump back into school, our clock starts ticking.”
As the school year continues, the board will revisit the plan as needed, he said.
“We’ll revisit it again in January and again in February, and if at some point we can bring more kids back, we’ll revisit it,” Weimer said. “This model is fluid for us and allows us to continuously entertain those options on our level week-to-week. And as a board we can revisit it month-to-month and we will have concrete information to tell you.”
The hopes of the new hybrid model being better for the students reflects the reports from the principals that were presented to the board.
High school principal Matthew Jioio reported that students have been having issues with engaging while learning remotely.
“Our academic progress has been a concern,” Jioio said. “In both the remote and hybrid models, it’s easy for students to disengage from the school. It has magnified issues. Students that struggled in person in the hybrid model on the remote days are struggling more. More students are not logging in or not working when they should be logged in.”
Elementary school principals Mark Magolis and Susan DeVaughn echoed this issue, saying that it can be difficult to keep students engaged on a computer when there are so many distractions at home, not to mention that a large amount of screen time can be challenging for students of all ages, leading to burnout.
The district has been working on making calls as well as home visits to students who have had extended absences from virtual learning.
“We wanted to get to the most extreme cases,” Joio said. “Kids that were missing in action, for lack of a better term, so we can get those kids engaged in the school again.”
Joio said the lack of in-person instruction was having an affect on grades as well, with all grades in the high school seeing a rise in the percentage of students with at least one F grade.
“It’s magnified the issues we already had. Lack of in-person instruction means there’s no tutoring or easy ways to help students who might be struggling. For others, the motivation’s just not there if they’re not in front of us.”
Elementary students are also seeing an increase in F grades.
“Kids are losing stamina and it’s hard to keep engaged,” Magolis said. “The expectations are similar to being in brick and mortar, but these kids are at home and there’s a lot if distractions.”
Compared to the end of October, McCreery elementary school had about 30 students with one or more F grades. Currently, the number is at 56. The total number of Fs at the end of the first nine weeks was around 50. It has since risen to 91. However, that does not represent 91 students.
“Those numbers are up considerably,” Magolis said. “Compared to last year at this time, we had 17 total Fs in the building. And a large portion of that is kids simply not submitting things. It’s not even that they’re turning in assignments and getting zeros. It’s us trying to track down kids and trying to get them to turn stuff in.”
Rayne Elementary is facing the same issues.
“Screen time burnout is a big concern,” DeVaughn said. “The younger learners have a hard time with that. We’re also having issues with submissions, attendance and with knowing exactly what sort of support kids need when they’re at home.”
Rayne Elementary has 54 F’s at midterm, again, many due to lack of attendance and submissions.