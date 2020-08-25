The Marion Center school board approved revisions to the district’s health and safety plan for the start of the school year at its voting meeting Monday night.
One update focuses on the wearing of masks at school.
“We updated it based on the new guidance set forth by the government,” Superintendent Clint Weimer said. “Students must wear their masks at all times. They are allowed to have 10 minutes of a mask break, but no more than that consecutively.”
This is a change from the original plan that allowed students to be without masks if they were socially distanced. “We had to follow the updates,” Weimer said. “Now they have to stay on all the time.”
Another revision is the addition of another option for students who have chosen to learn remotely.
“It’s available for students in grades Pre-K through sixth,” said Amy Gaston, the district’s director of education. “It’s a synchronous education option.”
“Our teachers will be live-streaming to support the population of students at home,” Weimer said. “This is for students who want to stay at home, but to see their teachers.”
“This is not the cyber option,” Gaston clarified. “It’s an additional option where they would be attending on the same schedule as our every-other-day students. But rather than them coming into the building, they’ll be watching the live-stream one day and remote learning the next. It’s a combination of learning.”
Also brought forth for discussion was the issue of spectators at sporting events. The PIAA is following state guidelines for 250 people at outside events and 25 people at inside events. Marion Center will follow these guidelines as well.
Currently, football teams are allowed to have players, coaches and trainers on the field. The marching band and cheerleaders will be able to attend home games only for performances because they are considered participants.
Board President Greg Sacco raised the question, If all of those listed didn’t add up to 250, how would they decide who else is allowed in?
High School Principal Matt Jioio said the department of health and the governor’s office has specified that there will be no spectators allowed, even if they’re within the 250-person limit.
“Absolutely no spectators, that’s what we are following at this point,” Jioio said. “The PIAA asked for leniency to the governor’s office for spectators, they were lobbying for that, but they have not received any go-ahead for spectators at events.”
“So at this point we might be under the limit of 250,” Weimer said. “But we can’t fill the void with parents.”
The district is exploring options for live-streaming sporting events.
“We have the contract in and we’re on a waiting list … as you can imagine they’re bombarded right now,” Joio said. “But we are on the list to get stuff installed.”
He went on to say that all of the directors, coaches and advisers are up to speed on everything that is in place right now.
The board also approved the following items:
• The district volunteer list.
• The equipment listing for the Smith Bus Company.
• Bus stops for the 2020-21 school year.
• An agreement with the Family Counseling Center of Armstrong County.
• An agreement for services provided by Southwood Hospital.
• The tuition agreement with New Story for student services in the 2020-21 school year.
• An agreement with ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 for professional services for OT and PT at a rate of $60 an hour.
• The hiring of Nick Jovonovich as a secondary English teacher per the MCAEA contract.
• The hiring of Megan Blair as a long-term substitute to fill a secondary English vacancy at a starting salary of $32,500 with the option for single health insurance coverage.
• The hiring of Beryl Coleman as a custodian at $10 an hour pending clearances.
• The approval for Donald Seanor as the assistant athletic director at a salary of $6,050.
• The substitute list which includes: ARIN guest teachers, certified teachers, instructional aides, secretaries, nutrition services and custodians.
• The resignation, with regret, of Laura Patterson, a high school English teacher, effective Aug. 12, 2020.
• The fall 2020 IUP student teacher list.
• The 2020-21 bus driver list.
• The hire of Ken Diem as the school photographer.
• The hire of Phil Mennitti as a long-term substitute at a daily rate of $154.89.
• The adoption of Resolution 82420-1, a comprehensive Title IX policy that the district shall comply with and implement all requirements in regards to these regulations.
• The first reading of policy 815.2 regarding live-stream video.
• The adoptions of policies regarding trauma-informed approach, dating violence, telework, school security personnel, maintaining professional adult/student boundaries and guidance for a digital learning environment and educational equity.
Also discussed was the first reading of numerous other policies that were met with yes votes with the exception of board member Charles Beatty Jr.
Beatty also was the only vote against the approval of a satisfactory review rating for Weimer for the 2019-2020 contract year, receiving an overall rating of above average.
After this vote passed, board member Ronald Fulton addressed the room to thank the administrative team for the work they’ve done.
“This is a unique situation with the time and stress … everything they’ve done in the planning has been unbelievable and, personally, I really appreciate it.”