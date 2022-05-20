EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Directors of the United Schoaol District school board accepted Superintendent Barbara Parkins’ resignation, due to retirement, on Wednesday after nearly 10 years of service.
A special board meeting was called to vote on the resignation, which was accepted 7-0 by the board; directors Donald Bowers and Mark Somers were absent. Parkins’ resignation will be effective at the close of business June 30.
Parkins told the Gazette in January that after 41 years of teaching, “I think it’s time.” The district had been seeking applicants for her replacement since that time.
Parkins was hired as United’s superintendent in December 2012. Prior to coming to United, she had been employed with the Greater Johnstown School District since 1982.
Parkins expressed thanks for “working with such wonderful folks at United.”
“The opportunity to positively impact the education for the students and adults in the United community gives me extreme pride in seeing accomplishments fulfilled over my tenure here,” she said.
Parkins said she has enjoyed the relationships she’s built with the students, faculty, staff, school board, parents and community members “who have supported our students and who will continue to support our students along their journeys.”
Board President Eric Matava, in a statement on behalf of the board, expressed “our immense gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Parkins for her nearly decade of service” to the district as superintendent, “in addition to the many years she spent in public education prior to coming to United.”
“At each step along the way, it has always been clear that her singular focus was doing what was best for the students and helping them to reach their full potential,” Matava said.
He said it has been an “absolute privilege” working with Parkins and watching her connect with students inside and outside the classroom.
During her time at United, Parkins led the district through multiple renovations, curriculum developments and “the challenges of a global pandemic,” Matava added.
“United would not be where it is today without her leadership,” he said, wishing Parkins “all the best during a well-deserved retirement!”
Matava said the board is still in the process of reviewing candidates for Parkins’ replacement.