The Purchase Line School board approved a revision to clarify the district’s health and safety plan at a meeting Monday.
Superintendent Shawn Ford said the American Rescue Plan, which includes funding for school districts, requires a plan in place for the 2021-22 school year.
“We as a board passed (our plan) in June,” he said. “We have to review that plan every six months unless there is a change to your plan by a local board and/or a change coming from CDC or the PA Department of Health, then we have to bring that up at the meeting. So, there is one change that is taking place since the June meeting for clarification. And that will be that, per the CDC’s order on wearing masks on public transportation ... masks are required by passengers and drivers on the school buses.”
The revision was approved. Mask-wearing will be enforced on all district buses.
“As a reminder,” Ford said, “that does not change the current guidelines for in-school mask-wearing. That remains the same as was passed in the June meeting, and that is the statement that masks are optional at Purchase Line for the upcoming school year.”
Ford said the district will continue to have a distancing plan in place. Hand-washing stations are still in place throughout the building and the district will continue to adhere to cleaning guidelines every evening.
“We still will be doing contact tracing, isolation and quarantine,” Ford said. “We will still be working with the local PA Department of Health for guidance on that ... We will continually review this plan. Conditions can change, could change, will change and we will make necessary adjustments as a board of education as those conditions change from either a mandate perspective and/or locally.”
Later in the meeting Ford discussed and thanked the maintenance staff for hard work on getting things ready for the upcoming school year.
“They have been rocking this summer, in addition to their normal cleaning, we’ve got quite a few projects going on that required a lot of extra time ... Everything is looking nice, fresh and clean so I want to give kudos for that.”
Ford also said the staff has been working on a STEAM room that the community will be very proud of. Programming and training will be taking place soon for the usage of the room and more information will be released to the community in the next few weeks.
Parents can also look forward to receiving information on students’ homeroom classes and schedules in the mail within the coming weeks. This information will no longer be available on the website. Parents and students should expect to have that information as well as further information on other projects the school has been working on before the start of school Aug. 25.
“That’s a little over two weeks,” Ford said. “We welcome our teachers back next week for training and so we’re excited about kicking off the school year. It’s been a lot of good changes taking place and we’re looking forward to beginning that implementation process of our vision. That’s where we’re headed. So again, thanks to the administrative team and everyone for their hard work this summer.”
Other items approved by the board included:
- Permission for Ford and Scott Gearhart to attend the PASA-PSBA School Leadership Conference, Poconos, Sept. 26-29, requesting $1,334.33 and $1,361.21, respectively, from district funds.
- The memorandum of agreement with PLEA for interim substitute teachers.
- A sabbatical leave request for Debra Miller for the 2021-22 year.
- The hires of Daniel Small as an interim substitute teacher for kindergarten; Susan Barkey as a long-term substitute elementary teacher; and Andrew Sleppy as student council co-adviser (at a salary of $795), all for the 2021-22 school year.
- The resignation of Danielle Rishell, play director.
- A request to extend a leave of absence for Irene Hanchar, instructional aide, until Oct. 15.
- The 2021-22 substitute lists for support staff and teachers.
- The addition of Scott Gearhart, Janet Huber and Dian Matko as parent volunteers for 2021-22.
- The hires of Sarah Buterbaugh as assistant band director at an entry level salary of $1,850; Karen Woods and Makenna Stover as assistant volleyball coaches at an entry level salary of $2,000; Tyler Scott as assistant cross country coach at an entry level salary of $2,000; and Samantha Lee as assistant cheerleading coach at an entry level salary of $1,350, all for the 2021-22 school year.
- The addition of the following volunteers: Giovanni Scott, football; Joshua Hopkins, Raymond Keith, Greg Mahaffey and Morgan Scalese, girls basketball; Teresa Weaver, cheerleading; Susan Barkey, Jodie Kauffman, Raymond Kauffman and Sam Kauffman, cross country.
- The following daily substitute rates for 2021-22: PA educator certified teachers, 1-90 days, $115; over 90 days, $130; emergency certified teachers, 1-90 days, $100; over 90 days, $115; school nurses (RNs): $115 per day.
- Contracts with New Story for educational and related services for the 2021-22 school year with student tuition costing $289-$314 per day based on services provided.
- An agreement for counseling and consultation services at Purchase Line Elementary School and Purchase Line High School with the IUP Center for Applied Psychology (CAP) at a cost of $6,000 using Title IV Funds.
- An addendum to the contract with Pressley Ridge for special education services at Pressley Ridge Day School in Johnstown at a semester rate of $15,000 and a daily rate of $166.67
- The list of cafeteria a la carte prices for 2021-22.
- The list of cafeteria lunch and breakfast prices as follows: elementary regular breakfast, $1.10 and reduced, $.30; regular lunch, $1.80 and reduced $.40; secondary regular breakfast, $1.10 and reduced $.30; regular lunch, $2.10 and reduced $.40; adults lunch, $4 and breakfast, $1.85.
- District participation in AASA’s Learning 2025 Network of Demonstration Districts through the 2024-25 School Year at a cost $10,000 using ARP ESSER funds.
- A contract with the Successful Practices Network (SPN) for the 2021-22 school year to create a vision for career pathways and plan for the implementation in the 2022-23 school year at a cost of $31,000 using ARP ESSER funds.
- A contract with IXL for educational software and professional development for 2021-22 at a cost of $8,400 using Title IV and ESSER II funds.
- A contract with NWEA for the MAP Accelerator Educational Software and professional development for 2021-22 School Year at a cost of $3,700 using ESSER II funds.
- The purchase of the Barton Reading and Spelling System for use in the MTSS program at a cost of $14,149.50 using ESSER II funds.
- The purchase of the Heggerty Reading Program through Literacy Resources for use in the MTSS Program at a cost of $2,591.65 using ESSER II funds.
- Permission for Carly Sadler, Elizabeth King, Hannah Gnagey, Danielle Rishell, Tiffany DeStefano, and Thomas Grierson to virtually attend the Self-Paced Essential Guide for Student-Centered Coaching Online Course (Diane Sweeney consulting) with the course and materials coming to a cost of $2,579 using ARP ESSER funds.
- Permission for Eric Thomas and Travis Monroe to virtually attend the Synchronous Building Principal and Coach Partnerships Course (Diane Sweeney consulting) with the cost of course and materials coming to a cost of $990 using ARP ESSER funds.
- The approval of the high school teachers’, elementary teachers’, high school and elementary student handbooks.
- The following waivers of building fees: the adult walking program from Nov. 1 through April 28, Monday through Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m., with use contingent on the availability of the building; the adult basketball program from Nov. 1 through June 27 on Mondays from 9 to 10:30 p.m., with use contingent on the availability of the gymnasium; the adult weightlifting program now through Aug. 8, 2022, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m.