The study doesn’t commit the district to taking on any construction, but would establish a working relationship between the district and the recently appointed design firm for future project planning, said board President Walter Schroth and committee member Thomas Harley.
The proposal survived some talk of tabling it and sending the idea back to the committee. Finance Committee Chairwoman Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said the idea demonstrated a need for the two committees to meet and reassess the district’s priorities for deferred maintenance and project needs.
“It’s not like we’re rolling in money,” she said. “I will support this but I want everyone to show up and hash it out.”
The study was commissioned on an 8 to 0 vote. Board member Barbara Barker was absent Monday.
In other business, directors:
• Ratified an agreement with Autism Education and Research Institute to provide behavioral therapist services in the coming school year.
• Approved an annual agreement for operation of the student assistance program for substance abuse issues between the district and the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission.
• Authorized the administration to take part in a regional professional development training program, “College and Career Ready,” at a cost of $1,600.
• Accepted with regret the resignation letters from custodian David Deitman, effective Aug. 6; athletic department secretary Darla Mathe, effective Aug. 31; paraeducator Cynthia Young, effective Friday; and custodian Larry Bodnar, effective Aug. 6, 2020, each due to retirement.
“We’re losing a lot of good people,” Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said. “We thank them for their years of service. These people are a blessing to us.” The board authorized the administration to post and advertise the positions.
• Appointed Kaitlyn Stossel to an extra-duty/extra-pay assignment as assistant ninth-grade volleyball coach at a stipend of $2,299.
• Rescinded, at senior high English teacher Larry Nath’s request, a sabbatical leave that had been granted to him in March.
• Granted an extension of time for administrators to take their allotment of vacation time for the 2019-2020 school year. The principals and others covered by the Act 93 compensation and the business manager will be given until Aug. 31, 2021, to take their vacation days.
The resolution also gives them the option to take 10 paid days at 2019-20 rates if the cannot schedule their allowed vacation time.
The measure doesn’t affect Vuckovich.
• Accepted the donation of a picnic table and umbrella from Mark and Wendi Rice for Eisenhower Elementary School.