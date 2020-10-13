Purchase Line School Board members dedicated most of their meeting Monday night to discussion regarding tentative plans to begin a phased return to in-school instruction.
At the beginning of the meeting, a public comment was made by Marie McCombs who introduced herself as a parent of a fifth- and a seventh-grader in the district. McCombs commented that a survey put out on the website about instruction was unclear.
“I don’t think it brought a lot of clarity to parents about things that might change, if anything was going to change,” she said. “I felt that it wasn’t clear that the school wouldn’t be getting rid of the technology-based learning. I personally don’t think that was the intent of the survey that, if we go back to four days a week that the kids would be off of the … programs and I thought it was important to bring that up to the board.”
Because the program requires students to keep up to date, students will need to keep current with it, whether in school or after school.
The board eventually got around to discussing this issue as well as numerous others facing the implementation of bringing students back for four days of in-person instruction per week.
Superintendent Shawn Ford spoke about what this phased return means for the school district. “What we mean by this, is students attending full time in school for four days a week, Monday through Thursday. All students would remain in full remote learning on Friday with the focus on our remote learners.”
When it comes to the educational content, because the district is using the online platforms, it will be important that the teachers continue to follow the scope and sequence of those platforms which are aligned to the pacing of state standards.
“The expectation will be that our teachers, during those four days of instruction, will be delivering that in direct instruction,” Ford said. “But if we do get shut down, we need to have the ability to pivot back onto that online platform for students to continue to learn.”
The programs will allow instructors to hide units on the platforms that are covered in class, making it so that students don’t have redundant lessons while still keeping on pace with how the units are presented on the online instruction. Teachers will have the ability to modify and adjust the information as needed, or they will be able to mark certain units as complete.
Moving forward, however, Ford said that there will still be a lot of challenges.
“As we think about returning our students to school … I want everyone to realize that when we move away from the hybrid model, the possibility exists that we could have quarantine situations,” he said. “We will adhere to guidelines depending on what happens. I don’t want to give the false illusion that we still couldn’t have this happen.”
Ideally, the district would like to start this phased return at the second grading period, which starts on Nov. 5. However, if the county or the district is in a situation where there are a significant number of cases, the plans will be revised and the start date will be moved accordingly.
Once the plan is started, it will be a timeline of about a month to bring everyone back.
“Elementary transition will be the hardest transition,” Ford said. “We will be moving teachers back to their original assignments that they had before COVID hit.”
Other issues include being able to make sure that students are properly distanced once they return. Masks will be required and lunch will be difficult to navigate because 6 feet of distance must be maintained. Without that 6 feet of distance, students will not be allowed masked breaks. Scheduling will be looked at to hopefully keep students sparse and apart.
“Those are some of the challenges we are facing,” Ford said. “But once again, all of this is tentative based on how things are.”
The proposed outline begins on Nov. 5 and will take roughly a month to get through all grade levels until all students are attending Monday through Thursday.
Ford said that a video with the information will be created and available to the community outlining how the plan will look. It will go out over the website as well as on Facebook. Information will also be sent out via the call system and paper letters for those without access to the Web or for those who don’t have social media accounts.
Once the plan is implemented, the option to stay two days a week will be eliminated. “It will either be you can come four days a week, or you can go full remote,” Ford said. “At that point the only time we would go back to a hybrid model would be if conditions change and we feel, as a board, that we go back to the hybrid.”
If the school is forced to go into full quarantine, those days will need to be a district-wide remote learning period. The days cannot be written off, because the district is mandated to reach the 180 days required of the school year.
Before voting on the motion, board member Roy Markle proposed an amendment that would give the full responsibility of this plan to the school board. “It’s the board’s responsibility to the district to make the decision. Should we reach a substantial rating as is laid out in our health and safety plan, the return to school shall stop until the board meets and votes. With this amendment, it puts the responsibility on the board should it require an extra meeting in November,” Markle said. “I think the safe and intelligent thing to do is that this decision needs to remain with the board, understanding that you placed flexibility in this plan that a day or two one way or the other isn’t going to kill us.”
The board discussed the amendment, but it was struck down with seven members voting against and two, Roy Markle and Sandra Fyock, voting in favor.
The board eventually approved the phased return to in-school instruction plan on a vote of eight to one, with board member Roy Markle voting against the plan.
Ford said that, with the approval, the district will be putting out some guidelines including a video and other communications sometime next week.
Ford also stated that the option to email is still available for parents and community members. “Send us your comments. We want to hear them. We do look at every email that comes in. We meet weekly with the administrative team and go through those. They’re important to us. We might not always agree and we may not always change the direction we’re going, but we definitely hear you and we definitely will respond to you.”
Ford ended the meeting by addressing the community at large.
“I’d like to thank our community for their patience and understanding as we continue to balance health and safety and try to keep our educational needs of our students in mind,” Ford said. “We are ready to increase students being in our building and getting in front of our teachers. … We want to provide that balance and make sure that we are doing that in a safe and responsible manner.”