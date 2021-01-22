CENTER TOWNSHIP — Two days into the new Biden administration, local officials’ fears for the future of the Homer City Generating Station have been stoked again with the president’s prompt action on environmental policies.
With the plant’s fate already said to be threatened by Pennsylvania’s entry into the 11-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, called “Reggie,” a campaign to reduce the use of fossil fuels — especially at coal-fired electric power plants — President Joseph Biden signaled a return to strict environmental controls by re-entering the U.S. in the Paris climate accords, temporary moratorium on oil and natural gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge; re-establishing a working group on the social costs of greenhouse gasses; reversing the rollbacks to vehicle emissions standards; and revoked the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.
Homer-Center School District board members took a wary view of the changing policies as jeopardizing not just the local power plant and the electricity it provides to the regional grid but the family-supporting jobs it provides and especially the tax revenue it pumps into local government coffers.
Those concerns rose as the board cast an 8-0 vote to pledge no property tax increase greater than the local cost-of-living rate of 4.3 percent, as determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. While promising austerity in a budget that would require no tax increase, the thought that a 4.3 percent increase might not be enough also was raised.
“President Biden put us back into the Paris Accords and everything I’ve read points to a carbon tax on fossil fuels,” director Michael Schmidt said. “If that happens, we could see the Homer City Generating Station close, and if that happens, we lose between $800,000 and $900,000, or about 15 percent of our local property tax revenue. That could hurt if that happens.”
On the other hand, Schmidt said the government has proposed $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief funds earmarked to local governments and school districts.
“We’re kind of in limbo right now,” he said. “We have to sit back and wait see how things unfold. Hopefully by the time we have to adopt a final budget in June, we’ll have some answers.”
Despite ongoing steps for Pennsylvania to join RGGI and the instant changes in environmental policy following the Biden inauguration, the fate of the Homer City station and three other electric generating plants aren’t believed to be under imminent threat of closure.
The board’s concerns for the local tax base also extend to the furloughs of workers and idling of businesses dating almost 10 months back to the beginning of COVID-19 restrictions in Pennsylvania, Schmidt said.
“People have been on unemployment which doesn’t pay everything, so there are a lot of pressures and a lot of fallout from this thing,” he said. “We still have a road to hoe yet.”
Director Gerald Bertig renewed his call for state officials ranging from local legislators to the governor’s office to the Department of Education to enact more equitable public school assistance policies.
For years, he said, Homer-Center has been short-changed in state funding compared to other districts of similar sizes and demographics.
The state, Bertig said, needs business-friendly policies to attract commerce and industry to grow employment and tax bases.
“We’re in a stagnant revenue environment against rising costs,” Bertig said. “A lot of it is beyond our control and we have worked hard to hold the line on the tax for a number of years. But if you don’t start to see some new growth in revenues at some points, it becomes impossible … to hold that line any longer. That will be the discussion as we work through the numbers.”
District Business Manager Gregg Kalemba said developments over the coming months would be critical in determining the district’s financial position for the 2021-22 year.
For three straight years, level funding from the state for basic education is a challenge and that’s what we’re looking at again for next week,” Kalemba said. “But we have received ... a lot of grant funding to cover pandemic related costs, which has helped us.
“I’ve watched economic studies that said the real impact won’t be realized until this spring or summer. So, it will be an interesting four or five months to see where we are at come May and June.”
In other business, the Homer-Center board:
• Honored students Benjamin Schmidt (Kiwanis Senior of the Month), Alysa George (Senior High Wildcat Recognition Award) and John Lingenfelter (Elementary School Wildcat Recognition).
• Learned that the Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit No. 28 board of directors has approved the general operating budget of $3.4 million for the 2021-2022 school year. Boards of the 11 member school districts in the two counties will be asked to review and approve it. Director Michael Bertig, Homer-Center’s delegate to the ARIN board, said local districts’ shares of financial support to ARIN would go unchanged in the new budget. Bertig also reported that the unit next week will interview applicants to succeed James Wagner as executive director.
• Was told that Homer-Center Parks and Recreation Department has completed a $100,000 renovation project including the installation of new restrooms. Future plans call for installation of solar panels to heat the pool water. The parks board is working to open the pool for the 2021 season, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions notwithstanding, and still is accepting applications for a pool manager, according to reports from Schmidt and Michael Bertig, who represent the school district on the parks board.
• Granted use of the high school gym for the annual Kai Hrabovsky Memorial 3-on-3 basketball tournament on May 14 and 15, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions notwithstanding, and required no rental fees. Board members were told that security workers would volunteer their service but complete time cards or other formalities in order to retain district insurance coverage for their work.
• Approved “special sick days” for four employees who missed 14 days of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. While not ill with the disease, their absence was connected with the pandemic, such as being caretakers for others who were sick. The board action allows the employees to accrue the time off as excused days of service toward their pension through the Pennsylvania School Employees Retirement System (PSERS).
• Accepted the retirement notice of Jill Elkin, an instructional aide, whose resignation takes effect June 9.
• Hired Rickey Miller as assistant boys’ basketball coach at $1,903.35 supplemental pay.
• Hired Brittany Bray as a four-hour, nine-month cafeteria worker in the high school at $10.65 an hour after a 60-day probationary period.
• Apparently has begun negotiation with Homer-Center Education Association, the teachers’ union, whose contract expires following the school year. The board held an executive session to discuss HCEA prior to and following the open public meeting, Michael Bertig said.
• Approved Grace Frazer and Julia King to participate on the Marion Center Area School District for the 2020-21 season and allowed David King to serve as a volunteer coach. The students will be responsible for any fees.
• Approved unpaid sick days for maintenance worker Carl McCullough between Jan. 5 and 20.
• Approved James McLoughlin, Martin Maschak and Rich Sacco as volunteers for the baseball season.
• Expressed guarded hopes for a return to in-person meetings of the school board. Under present state guidelines, with limits on the number of people permitted to gather for indoors events, the board and administrators and guests would exceed the cap.
• Received accolades from school administrators, teachers and students to celebrate their service during School Board Recognition Month.