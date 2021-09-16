EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Members in the audience at United School District’s board meeting Tuesday addressed directors about the current state-ordered mask mandate.
One person spoke in favor of the order, while three others spoke out against it and called on the board to give parents the choice to mask their children.
Jill Muir said the school has been a “safe zone for our children,” and as a registered nurse “who has worked in this community my entire career, I do not take the word ‘safe’ lightly.”
“Safe is not only resource officers … or our guidance counselor Mrs. Short. Currently, our biggest safety threat is a public health issue — notice I did not say a political health issue.”
Muir said she has been on the front lines since March 13, 2020. “Life changed as we knew it.”
She said from mid-November to the end of January, “the COVID patients did not stop.”
“Unfortunately, many passed with only us ... holding their hands, stroking their foreheads, telling them they were loved.”
Muir said she wanted to make it clear to everyone present that “I don’t want to wear a mask either. I hate wearing a mask. I’m immunized; I’m still wearing a mask.”
“We are currently being crushed in our local hospitals,” she said. Muir said there were 40 new COVID cases in Indiana County since Monday, according to data from the Department of Health website, and as of Sept. 12, only 45.2 percent of eligible county residents have been vaccinated. The patients occupying the ICU “in our community rural hospital” are in their 20s to 60s, she said. “These are young people.”
She said on Sept. 12, 2020, there were 56 community members positive with COVID. “September 12 of this year we had 186.”
“Our hospital infrastructure cannot take it,” she said. “In summary, masks are not only to decrease the transmission of COVID to our entire community, but also to save a hospital bed for you or a loved one. If they have a heart attack, a stroke, a fall out of a tree or any other emergent need, we may not have a bed for you. We did not have a bed for you this morning.
“I am here to tell each and every one in this room, our local hospitals are now there. Your neighbors and fellow taxpayers working in acute care facilities, like myself, are exhausted. We are exhausted — physically, mentally and emotionally.”
Muir finished by asking the board to continue following the mandate guidance and masking directives.
Melanie Costello told the board she’s seen videos on social media of kids in school “segregated” because they weren’t wearing a mask and one of police officers and the principals telling students they were going to be expelled if they weren’t going to put on a mask.
“I can’t believe what I’m hearing when I see those kinds of things,” she said. “I’m very proud of those kids because they stand up for what their rights are.”
She said “everyone here has the right to put a mask on if they want to. Everyone here has a right to not put a mask on if they want to, and that’s the way it should be.”
Costello said she’s “not saying don’t put masks on people.”
“If you want to put one on your child, you should have the right to do so,” she said. “If you don’t want to put one on your child, you should also have the right to do that as well.”
Costello said there’s “no study” she could find that could prove that a virus can be stopped with a cloth mask.
She said the kids she saw in those videos were “braver than most adults that I see today, standing up for their right.”
Costello said she grew up in Germany, and “all throughout my childhood, in school I learned about the Holocaust. I also learned from my grandparents what that was like, what their story was, and my parents also.”
“I always wondered, why did the Jewish people never fight back? What made them kind of comply?” she said. She said it started out with them “having their rights taken away little by little.”
Costello said the government is “increasing the school and people’s dependency on the government’s handouts, and we have a society that continues to lose our freedoms, independence and self-sufficiency, just a little at a time with every entitlement and free program that implemented and accepted as normal.”
“One should always remember: There is no such thing as a free lunch. Nobody provides something of value without getting something in return.”
Costello told the board to “please do what’s right” and leave the choice to the parents.
“I want you all to be aware that you can be 80 and survive COVID,” said Mary Ann Stiles in a brief address. “I am living proof.”
“I have one simple question: Why are your hands tied when other school districts in Pennsylvania allow choice, when other school districts have masks optional?” Stiles asked the board. “My assumption is that we are all under the same edict — mandate — from Gov. (Tom) Wolf. Why are our hands tied?”
Jeffery Hodge said when people turned out recently to raise concerns, “we were told last time before anybody even spoke that the mind had been made up. There was no wavering on a policy whatsoever and that it can be enforced.”
“There is still yet to be an enforcement on this,” he said. “No enforcement whatsoever has been set down other than baseless threats. (The) school can’t lose any funding from the state; that’s out of the question. The whole liability thing for the school board members — I’m not sure if you understand or not, you all are an extension of the legislature of Pennsylvania. No one can take your sovereign immunity away from you. The Department of Education doesn’t have that authority. The legislature of Pennsylvania itself does. The legislature of Pennsylvania did not put forth this order.”
Hodge said “there is no recourse for making a decision to allow parents to make the choices based on what they feel is best for their children.” He named multiple school districts across the state that “chose to give the parents the choice, no cares in the world given. It is the parents’ right.”
Hodge went on to say that it’s “atrocious” that the school sends home a 4-year-old “because he sneezed in class, or a high school student because they blew their nose and now they get sent home, or somebody’s buddy had COVID and his brother comes to school, and his brother contact-traced four other kids; now we’re quarantining half of a … class.”
“Quarantine is for sick people. Isolation and quarantine are almost the same thing,” he said. “We’re sending kids home that sneeze. It is allergy season; my kids have atrocious allergies. I’m kind of thankful he had to wear a mask the past couple days or he would have spent no time in school because you’d have sent him home for having a runny nose.
“This is what the parents are dealing with. And through all of that we were afraid to stand up as a school board to give parents a choice — a choice! We’re not saying make masks illegal. We’re asking for a choice whether to send our kids with or without a mask.”
Hodge told the directors “the choice is yours.”
“Your hands aren’t tied; that is a legality gray area that we want to fall back on just so nobody wants to ruffle any feathers. You’re not going to lose funding — baseless threats. You’re not going to lose any pensions … and teachers aren’t going to get fired. Make it a choice. Make it a choice.”
Board President Eric Matava told the audience that the board understands that everyone “feels strongly about this issue,” as evidenced by Tuesday night’s comments, comments from the previous week and emails the board and administration have received.
“We know it’s a controversial issue,” he said. “We know there are those that disagree, and that’s OK.”
Matava said they also know that “everybody in this room tonight is here for the same reason: for the community and the students.” He said they will continue to monitor the situation, particularly in light of an upcoming hearing on the issue, and will consider the advice of the district’s solicitor.
“In the meantime, we encourage you to share any feedback you have with the Department of Health, with the other state officials who work in positions who made decisions that affect our school district and our students,” he said.
Matava also thanked those in attendance for being respectful of others’ opinions.