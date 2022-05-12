United School District board members hired Justin Henning as K-12 assistant principal during a regular board meeting Tuesday.
The motion to approve the assistant principal position passed 6-2, with board Vice President Dan Henning abstaining and board members Hunter Overdorff and Mark Somers voting against the motion.
Henning will receive an annual salary of $87,000 beginning July 1 through June 30, 2023, subject to his acceptance of the position and receipt of all proper documentation by the district.
Directors also hired Marsha Henry as a custodian at the annual salary of $37,620 for the 2022-23 school year with a starting date to be determined by the administration.
In other news Tuesday, students presented their accomplishments participating at Future Business Leaders of America, BotsIQ and Heritage Conference competitions.
Robotics Club members Eli Duncan, Charles Blake, Jonas Mack and David Susick showed off the robots they made for the BotsIQ and Heritage Conference Battle Bot competitions this year.
“This is kind of what we’ve been working on for the past school year,” Jonas said.
The club members explained that for their Heritage Conference robot, they used battle stars for their weapon of choice, spinning at 25,000 rpm, and a plastic exterior to improve flexibility and durability.
The weapon for the BotsIQ robot spun at 20,000 rpm but had more torque, the club members explained.
“The (BotsIQ robot) is the first one we made completely in-house,” said Michael Lee, a United mathematics teacher and adviser to the school’s Robotics Club. “We didn’t do so hot at BotsIQ, but the Heritage (Conference) was my main goal this year because I host it; I should win it at least once.”
Six United students attended the Pennsylvania FBLA State Leadership Conference in April at Hershey, including Theresa Berry, Hayley Stiles, John Michael Dunn, Braden Boothby, McKenna Muir and Sierra Oleksa. Three United students, Wade Plowman, Ben Tomb and Ethan Kish, competed virtually.
Boothby, Muir, Dunn, Stiles and Oleksa made it to the final rounds of their respective competitions.
Muir took eighth place in social media strategies, Dunn took second place in introduction to public speaking, and Boothby took first place in mobile application design. Of all the students who competed, Muir was the only one who had gone through FBLA prior to this year’s competition.
Dunn and Boothby are both eligible to compete in Chicago this summer. Although Dunn plans to compete this summer, Boothby backed out because the competition would interfere with family vacation time.
Three students, Dunn, Stiles and Berry, attended Tuesday’s school board meeting to discuss their experiences at FBLA.
Also Tuesday, the board approved a number of motions, including:
• The election of James Fry as board treasurer for the 2022-23 school year, commencing July 1 and ending June 30, 2023.
• The appointment of Eric Matava and Hunter Overdorff as voting delegates to participate in the PSBA 2022 Delegate Assembly.
• A building usage request from Vanessa Kennedy, on behalf of United Valley Girls Softball, to use the softball field in April and May between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. for practices.
• The list of United High School Class of 2022 seniors.
• The authorization of up to two United students attending the Penns Manor Area High School vocational agriculture program at a tuition cost of $6,201 per student during the 2022-23 school year.
• The elementary school student/parent handbooks for the 2022-23 school year.
• The donation of various books from the Clyde Dollar General Store for the elementary library.
• The donation of the book “My Family’s Soybean Farm,” from Elizabeth Bruner, to the elementary library on behalf of the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s 2022 Agriculture Literacy Week.
• An agreement between United and Career Rehabilitation Building Services LLC for the 2021-22 school year to provide job shadowing and paid work-based learning experience for a student through the office of vocational rehabilitation at not cost to the district.
• The agreement with Citizens’ Ambulance to provide ambulance service for the district’s students, staff and visitors while on school property or while participating in school functions at a cost of $3,650 for the 2022-23 school year, effective July 1 through June 30, 2023.
• The Pennsylvania CareerZone annual license agreement for United Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year at a cost of $1,050.
• A Career Cruising annual license agreement for United Junior/Senior High School for the period of Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2023, at a cost of $1,815.
• The agreement between United and New Story for Extended School Year services for one student, at a cost of $407 per day, based on enrollment, for the period of June 20 through July 28, with the exception of July 4.
• The partial payment in the amount of $20,000 toward the server cluster replacement project to Link Computer, with the payment for the remainder of the project to be expended from the 2022-23 school year technology budget.
• The retirement and resignation of first shift custodian Stephen Little, who served the district for 16 years.
• The appointment of Michael Garver as the district dentist for the 2022-23 school year at a cost of $2 per examination.
• The appointment of Matthew Klain as the district physician for the 2022-23 school year at a salary of $8,000.
• Madilyn Ober as a substitute teacher for the 2021-22 school year.