The Marion Center School Board approved an increase in staff substitute rates in addition to hiring multiple long-term substitutes at a meeting Monday.
Long-term substitute teachers hired at a pro-rated salary of $32,500, with single benefits, were Suzanne Andrews, Patrick Shipley, Lauren Brewer, Caitlyn Kalgren and Lauren Reitz.
Another hire was Theresa Capo as a long-term substitute teacher/study hall monitor at a pro-rated salary of $28,500 with single benefits.
Other hires included:
- Pamela Anderson as the student services coordinator at step 1 Masters, beginning around
- Oct. 12.
- Tyler Shilling as an athletic trainer at a salary of $35,000 with benefits per current non-certified Act 93 agreement.
- Shaina Gillingham as an instructional aide at a starting salary outlined in the AFSCME contract.
- Tabitha Miller as a pre-K instructional aide at a starting salary outlined in the AFSCME contract.
- Shayla Keith for nutritional services at a salary outlined in the MCESP contract.
The board also authorized the board secretary to cast the vote for the Marion Center School District for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. Those voted to hold positions were Sabrina Backer as president-elect; Allison Mathis as vice president; Richard Frerichs, William LaCoff and Nathan Mains as PSBA insurance trustees; and Jennifer Davidson and Deana Lancenese as members of the forum steering committee.
In other agenda items, the board approved:
- Entering into an agreement with Western Governors University for student teaching services.
- The addition of Kayla Livengood, Amanda Vatter and Taylor Mabon to the list of district volunteers.
- The addition of Amy Trimble as a volunteer volleyball coach and Tyler Cover as a volunteer football coach.
- The acknowledgement of the list of department head assignments.
- Accepting, with regret, the resignation of Rachelle Winters, a pre-K instructional aide at Rayne Elementary, and the notice of retirement of Connie Bunyak, nutritional services, both effective
- Friday.
- The addition of Afton Eicholtz and Loralie Wheeler as guest teachers and Cris Scorbia, Magali Ortiz-Ayllon, Cherise Smith and Alexis Marsh, as instructional aides, to the district substitute
- lists.