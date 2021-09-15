EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Directors hired five security guards for United School District for 2021-22 during their meeting Monday.
Thomas Carrick, David Okopal, Brian Pyo, Bernard Petrovsky and William Ray will work as part-time school security guards at $20.50 per hour, with no benefits.
They also were authorized to carry a firearm while on school property, as each has been employed as a state trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police and separated from service in good standing.
Their hiring is a standard yearly contract renewal, Superintendent Barbara Parkins said.
In other business Tuesday, directors voted to approve:
• A general contracted consultant agreement between the district and Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistant Network/Montgomery County Intermediate Unit #23 for the Path to Graduation Grant totaling $5,000 for July 1 through June 30, 2022.
• Activity requests from Francine Ressler, Cindy Wallace and Courtney Rozsi to attend the Attendance/Child Accounting Professional Association Conference from Oct. 27 to 29 in Hershey, at a cost of $1,474.28 each.
• An agreement between the district and Southwood Psychiatric Hospital to provide educational services to students assigned to the district and the hospital at a rate of $90 per day for 2021-22.
• A dual enrollment agreement by and between the district and St. Francis University for 2021-22. The students enrolled in the program agree to pay $58 per credit.
• Jodi Orr as the United Cyber Academy teacher for kindergarten to replace Kayla Erwin, at a salary of $41 per hour for 2021-22.
• An agreement between Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission and the district for 2021-22. The commission agrees to provide a drug and alcohol SAP liaison to each Student Assistance Core Program, at no cost to the district.
• An agreement with Achieving True Self to provide behavioral health services for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, at no cost to the district.
• A contract with Music Theatre International for the production of “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.,” to be performed live by the high school on Nov. 20 and 21, at a total cost to the district of $1,230.
• The following substitute teachers: Kathryn Gaudreau, English 7-12, and Lydia Hill, special education PK-8 and grades PK-4.
• Jacqueline Sabella, RN, as a substitute nurse for 2021-22.
• Joseph Naugle and Heather Vavrek as United guest teachers for 2021-22, and Harold Repic as an ARIN guest teacher.
• A cooperative agreement for Blacklick Valley School District to participate in athletics with United for wrestling and competitive cheer.
• The district’s participation in the 2021 Pennsylvania Youth Survey.
• David Schaap for president-elect and Allison Mathis as vice president of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, and Richard Frerichs, William LaCoff and Nathan Mains as insurance trustees. Director Hunter Overdorff voted no for Mathis.
• The resignation of Louis McElwee as junior high assistant football coach, effective immediately.
• Michael Worthington as junior high assistant football coach, with compensation set at $2,140.93.
• The resignation of Jocelyn Hudson as junior class adviser/prom adviser, effective Aug. 5.
• Lara Brown as yearbook adviser, with compensation set at $2,208.17.
• Ten bus drivers and 11 van drivers for the current school year.