EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Three teachers were hired for United School District and a number of supplemental positions for 2021-22 and housekeeping items were approved at Tuesday’s meeting.
Marie Buggey was hired as a special education instructor at an annual salary of $51,044 with initial assignment at the elementary school. The board also approved the hiring of Kira Respet as the family and consumer sciences instructor with a salary of $50,044 with initial assignment at the high school, and Jeffrey Custer as the technology education teacher at the high school with salary set at $56,219. Respet replaces Angeline McCullough and Custer replaces Stephen Dominick, who both resigned to take positions in their home districts.
In addition, Denesa Sharp was approved as a mentor for Buggey, Farrah Thompson for Respet, and Matt Long for Custer.
Directors also hired Kylie Manning as an aide with initial placement at the elementary school at $9.12 per hour.
The following nonathletic supplemental positions were approved Tuesday:
• Jean Dumm, media coordinator, $781.03
• Jerry Matava, high school social studies department head, $1,954.95
• Lori Gilbert, high school communications department head, $702.99
• Jennifer Buchkovich, high school math department head, $675.69
• Brian Manges, high school science department head, $702.99
• Becky McLaughlin, high school specials team leader, $1,049.04
• Marci Beyer, elementary specials team leader, $724.09
• Ryan Henning, elementary communications department head, $702.99
• Kathleen Whitcomb, elementary science department head, $702.99
• Susan Garaventa, elementary math department head, $820.16
• Michelle Dunn, elementary social studies department head, $675.69; and drama director, $1,480.40
• Robert Penrose, drama tech assistant, $663.56
The board also approved the following coaches supplemental positions:
• Robert Penrose, head boys’/girls’ track coach, $5,867.35
• Lee Ann Ault, assistant boys’ track coach, $2,590.05
• Joshua Henning, assistant boys’ track coach, $1,979.93
• Keri Miller, assistant girls’ track coach, $2,725.60
• Laura Susick, assistant track coach, $1,941.06
• Scott McCully, assistant girls’ track coach, $1,979.93
• Douglas McNulty, head baseball coach, $3,029.29
• Paul Berezansky, assistant baseball coach, $2,183.76
• Dennis Rudnik, head softball coach, $3,029.30
• Robert Rudnik, assistant softball coach, $2,271.98
• Katie Peters, assistant junior high volleyball coach, $1,427.29
• Louis McElwee, head junior high football coach, $2,669.03
• Gary Simmons, assistant varsity girls’ soccer coach, $1,475
The board accepted the resignation of Zachary Hnatko as head junior high football coach, effective immediately.
Becky McLaughlin, Kelli Yewcic, Nathan Bevard, Jen Buchkovich and Acey Gongaware were approved to oversee the high school after-school detention at a salary of $20 per hour. Kelli Griffith, Ryan Henning, Susan Garaventa, Kristen Fisher, Bre Custer, Kayla Erwin and Toni Draksler were authorized to oversee the elementary after- school detention at $20 per hour.
Kayla Erwin, Nicole Jones, Amy Elkin, Mary Douglas, Craig Bytner, Ryan Henning and Dyann Dill were approved to oversee the elementary United Cyber Academy at $41 per hour for the 2021-22 school year.
The board approved the following substitute teachers: Dana Coiner, elementary K-6/mid-level math 6-9; Andrew Parkins, special education N-12/elementary K-6; Hannah Schrecengost, special education PK-8/grades PK-4; and Amber Stewart, English Language Arts/Reading 7-8.
Heather Vavrek, RN, was approved as a substitute nurse for 2021-22. Robin Peters, Amy Sapp and Brandon Teeter were approved as substitute custodians.
Directors also approved 34 van drivers and 36 bus drivers for the upcoming school year.
In other action, directors on Tuesday approved:
• A three-year renewal agreement with PowerSchool for license and subscription fees in the amount of $15,371.90; and a three-year agreement with PowerSchool for PowerSchool Special Programs Digital Signature Hosted Quote in the amount of $1,055.
• The hosting service agreement between N. Harris Computer Corporation and the district for ProSoft financial software hosting in the amount of $3,300 annually with a one-time setup and configuration fee of $3,600.
• The website hosting agreement between Edlio LLC and the district for Edlio Website CMS: District Wide Solution for three years with a fixed rate of $5,460 annually.
• The professional services agreement from Catapult Learning LLC to provide Title I instructional services in reading and math for qualifying nonpublic students enrolled at St. Bernard’s School, in the amount of $3,455.
• The tuition agreement between the district and New Story for one student at a cost of $407 per day, and for one student at a cost of $314 per day, for 2021-22.
• The proposal and service agreement with Johnson Controls to inspect the fire alarm at the elementary and the high school at $3,760.88 each.
• A letter of agreement between the district and Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies for Sept. 1 to Sept. 1, 2022, to provide community based work assessments, paid work experience, job finding (placement) or job support (coaching), and workplace readiness skills teaching to United students with disabilities.