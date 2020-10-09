KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors posthumously recognized an area World War II veteran at the board’s monthly meeting Thursday night.
Adhering to its Operation Recognition policy, the Penns Manor board honored Steve Miller’s request for a diploma for his late grandfather, Robert John Kropinak, formerly of Clymer.
“It allows this board to issue high school diplomas to those individuals who would have left high school to fight in the military, to serve our country,” Superintendent Daren Johnston said. “We will get that diploma ordered, signed and sent off at the request of Steve Miller.”
In the Feb. 23, 1943, edition of the Indiana Evening Gazette, it was reported that Kropinak passed his physical exam and was inducted into the U.S. Navy. By May, he was among eight Indiana Countians who had completed basic training at the U.S. Naval Station at Sampson, N.Y.
However, while he was training for naval service in World War II, he was missing out on his final classes at Clymer High School, which became part of Penns Manor Area School District in 1952.
“He went to basic at Sampson, and then went into the Navy’s Special Task Air Group One program in Traverse City, Mich., and Clinton, Okla.,” his grandson posted on a Voyforums webpage seeking anyone who may have served with Kropinak.
“He then crossed the Pacific aboard the USS Marcus Island in 1944 and served on Banika, Russell Islands, Green Island and the Philippines,” Miller posted. “He was discharged in 1946.”
He came home, married the former Vivian Hinderliter on Jan. 18, 1947, and took a job with the General Electric Company. He worked for GE until his retirement in 1984.
The couple was married for 55 years and had one daughter, who in turn had four children. Vivian Kropinak passed away in 2002, with Robert Kropinak following, after an extended illness in 2007 in an Erie area hospital. He was 82.
Years later, his grandson would request a diploma for Kropinak.
The board’s action was unanimous, with members Richard Polenik and Wendy Williams excused Thursday night.
It was part of a fairly light agenda in a meeting that lasted less than an hour, even with an executive session for personnel matters:
• Teacher Andrew Lansberry’s pay grade was advanced from Bachelor’s Step 4 to Bachelor’s-plus-20 hours Step 4, giving him a pro-rated annual salary of $61,016.
• Tiffanie Davis and Kayla Snyder were added as day-to-day substitute instructional assistants. Davis also is a substitute secretary, Snyder a substitute cafeteria monitor.
• The board accepted with regret the retirement resignation of Janet Vehovic as an instructional assistant and the resignation of Jamie Cortazzo as National Honor Society advisor.
• Kathleen Dumm was hired as a 7.5-hour-a-day instructional assistant at $9 an hour for the first 60 working days then $10.55 per hour thereafter.
• Mandi Gillo was hired to serve as fitness center monitor on an as-needed basis at $7.25 per hour, pending all clearances.
Johnston reported no additional cases of COVID-19. On Sept. 16, an employee was reported to have tested positive for the virus, while on Sept. 18 an elementary student was reported to have tested positive.
“We have to applaud and thank all the parents of the district, along with the students, as they have worked cooperatively with us to make sure all the safety guidelines we have put in place (are followed), from wearing face coverings to being socially distant,” Johnston said.
The superintendent pledged continued cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, including contact tracing and other procedures “should we ever have a positive case.”
Precautions taken with regard to the coronavirus included options for students to attend the district’s cyber academy or to take classes through a Google system. Johnston said there were 11 students in the cyberschool, while 25 elementary and 46 high school students had opted for the Google system, where courses are recorded in the classroom then offered online.
In other business, as per policy every two years, the board approved memorandums of understanding for state police patrols at the elementary and junior-senior high schools.
An agreement was reached with Adelphoi Education Services in Indiana to provide alternative education programs as necessary; enrollment was approved for two students into Pressley Ridge; and these contracts also were approved:
• With the Wilson Group to purchase a Sharp-MX-M5071 Monochrome Workgroup System at a cost of $8,565, to be paid out of the capital reserve, and four licenses of PaperCut Print Management software at a cost of $2,006, to be paid out of the district’s general fund.
• With Open Systems Pittsburgh to install a Rauland TCU Intercom/Paging System, at prices per the Pennsylvania Educational Purchasing Program for Microcomputers.