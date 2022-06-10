KENWOOD — A wide range of contracts and services were on Wednesday’s agenda for Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors, including several fuel pacts.
The board awarded Glassmere Fuel Service Inc. a one-year contract for unleaded gasoline, 87‐octane, at variable delivered prices as follows, adjusted to the Oil Price Information Service rack price posting for the Pittsburgh area:
• From 500 to 1,499 gallons, to a rack of $0.1905 per gallon.
• From 1,500 gallons and up, to a rack of $0.1375 per gallon.
And the 2022-23 contract for ultra low sulfur diesel fuel was awarded to American Natural Satterlee Leasing, also at variable delivered prices as adjusted to the OPIS average rack price for the Pittsburgh area, as follows:
• For 500 to 2,999 gallons, to a rack of $0.1625 per gallon.
• For 3,000 to 5,999 gallons, to a rack of $0.0985 per gallon.
• For 6,000 to 7,999 gallons, to a rack of $0.0415 per gallon.
• For 8,000 gallons and up, to a rack of $0.0380 per gallon.
Also awarded were contracts for liquid propane gas to Ferrellgas at a fixed rate of $1.99 per gallon in 2022-23, and $1.86 per gallon in 2023-24, with the understanding that the price includes the supplying by Ferrellgas of the fuel storage tank, fuel dispensing equipment, delivery of gas and all related services as specifically outlined in the request for bids at no additional cost to the district.
The board approved the district’s Health and Safety Plan for 2022‐23. Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said it reflects what the district was doing at the end of 2021-22.
The board also approved an Emergency Instructional Time Template for 2022-23, reflecting what needs to be done as needed with remote classes at the elementary and high schools.
The board renewed a contract with the former Edgenuity, now Imagine Learning, for a concurrent user license virtual classroom and web administrator allowing the district’s Cyber Academy access to all Imagine Learning courses and World Languages for $6,599.00 for 2022-23.
The board appointed Dr. Adam Tomayko as the district’s dentist for 2022-23 at the contracted fee of $1 per exam.
It also also approved 2022-23 medical, vision and dental trust rates as presented; and the purchase of a $26,567 worker’s compensation insurance policy for 2022-23 from AmTrust North America.
It approved a purchase of 83 Chromebooks and licenses from Trafera, utilizing a state COSTARS IT Hardware Contract #003-385, in the amount of $33,117, and the purchase of a 40-gallon stationary electric kettle, Cleveland Range Model No. KEL40, through state COSTARS Contract #036-006 for $19,700 from TriMark for the cafeteria.
Other contracts approved include, out of 2022-23 Building and Ground General Operating Funds, agreements:
• With Tom Talmadge Painting for painting facilities at a cost not to exceed $9,950.
• With Perry Sealing & Asphalt at a cost of $8,800 to seal-coat 52 square feet of parking lot and paint parking lines.
• With C&L Installers to complete work in three rooms at a cost of $12,842.
• With Myron Davis to replace six chalkboards at a cost of $5,950.
• With Gardiner for building HVAC automation at a cost of $2,700 for one year.
• With All American Athletics to complete gym floor maintenance at a cost of $6,550.
Also, out of 2021-22 Buildings and Grounds General Operating Funds, the board approved an agreement with C & H Fencing LLC in the amount of $11,470.25 to remove old fence and install approximately 133 feet of 6 feet tall wire chain link fence at the district’s sewage treatment facility.
Other contracts approved include:
• A non-hazardous waste agreement with Waste Management for $871.46 monthly, from Oct. 10, 2022, through Oct. 10, 2025.
• An agreement with Citizens’ Ambulance Service in the amount of $4,900 for 2022-23.
• An agreement with Edlio for 2022-23 in the amount of $4,200.
• An agreement with Seesaw for 2022-23 in the amount of $1,986.
• An agreement with Kami for 2022-23 in the amount of $2,796.
• An agreement with Adelphoi Education Services as a service provider for an Alternative Education Program placement as needed during 2022-23.
Daily rates are, for the Behavioral Support and Y.E.S. Credit Recovery programs, $94.91 for a regular education student and $104.48 for a special education student; and, for the Day Treat Program, $134.91 for a regular education student and $141.07 for a special education student.
Placements also were approved for students at New Story in Indiana for $289 per school day, and at Adelphoi Education Services for $92.15 per school day.
Also approved were:
• A five-year agreement with the Sapphire student information system for annual rates of $22,443 for the subscription and $1,325 for other services. The cost is a 6 percent increase from the previous five-year agreement.
• Renewal of Navigate 360 ALICE online training for staff at $2,350 for 2022-23.
• The sale of 22 unused communication radios to Greenwich Radios for $600.