The River Valley school board discussed what bus routes will look like for Saltsburg students traveling to the Blairsville campus as the district prepares to begin the new school year Monday under a reconfiguration plan.
Director Holly Gibson, giving a report on transportation at Tuesday’s meeting, said she participated in a test run with Smith Bus Co., riding on a route to time the longest run.
Running the route backwards and starting at River Valley Middle/High School, the route, which would begin in Clarksburg between 6:20 and 6:24 a.m., took 41 minutes, Gibson said. The projected time expected by the bus company, which uses a computer program to determine routes, was 43 minutes.
Some runs were condensed or combined to be made more efficient, she said. The average high school bus run was reported at 18 minutes.
“They are going to use shuttles from Saltsburg, which will be six full-size buses, for a straight shot to River Valley Middle School/High School, and they’ll do stops up until that point, come to this building (Saltsburg) and the kids will then transfer to the full-size buses. There’s not going to be any stops after that, so a straight shot from here up to the high school,” Gibson said.
The activity bus will leave the school at 5 p.m., and students should be home around 6 p.m., Gibson said.
Director Holly Hall asked for financial figures on the busing, asking if there was an increase in cost.
Gibson replied there was a decrease of about 7,000 gallons of fuel.
Superintendent Philip Martell cautioned that the transportation costs vary due to many factors.
“At the end of the day, it could end up being a wash just depending how many kids are on .... you assume every student will ride the bus, we know that doesn’t happen,” said Martell.
Also regarding buses, board members authorized Martell to conduct a survey to see if there is any interest in running a bus from Saltsburg to Blairsville for football games for senior citizens, as suggested at the last special meeting by board member Linda Brown and this meeting by Anthony “Tim” Canzano.
Detailing enrollment figures for the new year, board President Rick Harper said there is an increase of 45 students in enrollment, and there are 46 less students in cyberschool this year than last.
Also on Tuesday, the board briefly discussed the use of face masks in school.
A vote for the health and safety plan, which makes masks optional in school, but required on buses, revealed directors Gibson and Hall favored making masks mandatory in school.
“The pandemic right now seems to be attacking the children,” Hall said. “I don’t see what the deal is with having the child wear a mask.”
“It’s a little thing to ask,” Gibson said. “I could not agree with you more.”
“We are putting everybody into a Petri dish and we’re saying ‘don’t put a mask on.’ Watch it unfold,” Hall said.
The board approved the updated health and safety plan that now allows for groups to use the school for activities.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Accepted the resignation of Frank Ayato, business manager, effective Aug. 17. At a special meeting last week, the board named David Marshall as acting director of finance and operations at a salary of $97,730.
• Approved Mark Palmer as River Valley High School baseball head coach, with assistant Mitchel Yard, and Jess Houser, River Valley Middle School wrestling head coach.
• Directed the district’s athletic directors to be responsible for approving fundraisers from booster groups.
• Hired Jenley Schillow, kindergarten teacher; Mya Hilliard, special education teacher; and McKenzie Rihn, learning support teacher. Salaries were not listed on district documents.
• Purchased security cameras from Amcrest at a cost no more than $25,500, paid with ESSER III grant funding.
• Renewed the Kami license for one year, at a cost not to exceed $5,610.
• Approved faculty and student handbooks.
• Approved the 2021-22 assessment schedule.
• Approved the following College in High School/new courses for the school year: CIHS Political Science, Human Development and Medical Terminology.
• Purchased furniture for the River Valley Cyber Academy, from PEMCO, in an amount not to exceed $90,000, to be paid by ESSER III grant funding.
• Approved an agreement with Penn Highlands Community College.
• Approved a one-year agreement with Nepris, at a cost not to exceed $8,000.
• Purchased Middle School Investigation Notebook Bundles for Amplify Science, in an amount not to exceed $11,800, paid by ESSER III grant funding.
• Purchased Social Emotional Learning/Leadership curriculum, at a cost not to exceed $26,180, paid by ESSER III grant funding.
• Approved for DTI Development Inc. and DTI Advisory Group to provide Economic Development and Government Affairs Services with a monthly retainer of a month of $4,000, paid by ESSER III grant funding.
• Approved the resignation request, due to retirement, of Kirk Lentz, Spanish teacher, effective Sept. 6. The board authorized the administration to post and/or advertise this position, if deemed necessary.
• Approved the resignation request of Rose Stover, paraprofessional, effective Aug. 28.
• Approved for Kayla Fatula and Molly Wallace to attend the American Speech-Language-Hearing Convention, at a cost not to exceed $970 each, paid by grant funding.
• Approved the following supplemental contracted positions for 2021-22: Heather Klingensmith and Christian Kampus, junior class co-sponsors, and Darren Studnicki, freshman class sponsor.
• Approved Amy Kukula as a volunteer for marching band.
• Approved substitutes for the 2021-22 school year.
• Hired the following long-term substitute teachers, at a pro-rated salary of $40,000, based on a 185-day school year, with agreed upon benefits: Lana McArdle, chemistry teacher, River Valley High School; and Kassidy Richards, content resource.
• Approved the following as recognized organizations that support the students of the district: River Valley Cheer Boosters and Saltsburg Area Elementary Basketball Boosters.
• Approved the painting proposal, from T. Richards Fine Home Painting, for RVMS hallways, at a cost not to exceed $5,200.
• Approved regular and spare bus drivers for the 2021-22 school year, as employees of the Smith Bus Company, as well as bus routes and equipment.