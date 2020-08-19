In response to evolving guidance from the state on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blairsville-Saltsburg school board reversed plans Tuesday for the upcoming school year, moving to a hybrid model of education instead of face-to-face instruction.
Students in two groups based on last names will attend school in person two days each week and will participate in asynchronous virtual learning for the three remaining days.
Citing issues such as liability, safety and distancing requirements, the board voted unanimously on the hybrid model at a special meeting held virtually.
Acting superintendent Philip Martell presented two options to the board before the vote, saying in these “trying times,” the district “must continue to evolve” and look at options beyond five days of in-person instruction.
“Things have changed dramatically over the last month alone,” Martell said.
With the hybrid model, students with last names beginning with A through L will attend in person Monday and Tuesday. Those with last names beginning with M through Z would attend in person Thursday and Friday.
All students would participate in virtual learning on Wednesdays, which would also be used for professional development time and office hours for teachers, as well as cleaning.
With this model, the district’s traditional use of “half-day Fridays,” where students are released early, will be discontinued.
This model will allow for the buildings to operate at 50 percent capacity, Martell said. He noted that even with the reduced capacity, new guidance released this week means students will have to wear face coverings at all times except for 10-minute “mask breaks.” He said the district has not yet determined what a “mask break” would look like.
On the virtual days, recorded lessons from teachers would be available for viewing by students, as well as other online lessons. This differs from synchronous virtual learning, where students participate in class at the same time from home through lessons that are streamed live in real time.
The district hopes to transition to synchronous learning as it obtains the technology needed to do so, Martell said.
The board also considered a full remote learning plan with district-wide digital instruction, and officials cautioned that full remote learning could still be possible if the pandemic worsens.
Information on the hybrid plan, including PowerPoint presentations, FAQs and more are available on the district’s website, www.b-ssd.org. Martell said the website is being revamped to be more user friendly.
Information on schedules and more will be sent to families soon, he said.
Martell also had a message for parents worried about the hybrid plan: “It will run more efficiently and better than it did in the spring,” he said.
The board and officials discussed the issue of liability when deciding to change to the hybrid model of learning.
Solicitor Ryan Cribbs, of Nakles and Nakles, said the district may be liable if it brings students back for five days of in-school learning against the state’s guidance and, from a legal standpoint, it is “prudent to look at it as more than a recommendation.”
“It’s driving our decision-making,” said board President Rick Harper, of the liability issue.
Despite moving to the hybrid model, the board decided to allow fall sports — with the use of a waiver for liability. Liability for sports is different from school, Harper said, because participating in sports in a “choice of free will.”
Board members also discussed other aspects of the plan.
Harper floated the idea of having students with Individualized Education Plans and Gifted Individualized Education Plans in school for learning four days of the five. Other members agreed, especially for IEP students, and officials will look into options.
Students who attend the Indiana County Technology Center will begin Aug. 31, ahead of the district’s Sept. 8 start date. They are expected to be bused to the facility and then home. ICTC students are also expected to attend that facility full time, and a plan will be in place soon, Martell said.
Harper also said he wanted the public to know that the board considered allowing students in kindergarten through sixth grade to attend full time, but said the district does not have enough space and teachers for the social distancing that would be needed for that option.
Harper said he did have some “good news” for parents: He’s aware of four churches in the Blairsville area looking to provide a space with adult supervision and Wi-Fi access for students on virtual learning days.
“They want to be part of the solution,” he said.
While not a school-sanctioned program, the district would have some involvement, he said.
He expects more information to be available soon and encouraged board members from the Saltsburg area to look into whether churches on that side of the district expect to offer something similar.
Director Linda Brown asked how long the duration of the hybrid model would be and if students could return to classrooms full time.
Martell said it is the plan to have students return as soon as possible.
Director Connie Constantino asked how the staff is coping with concerns.
Martell said he has reached out to the education association and will meet to discuss any issues. He assured the board that teachers will have access to proper professional development opportunities and the resources needed to succeed.
Harper discussed the scenarios for what would happen if cases of COVID-19 were confirmed inside a school.
If one student or staff member tests positive over a two-week period, areas would be cleaned and close contacts to the positive individual would be quarantined for 14 days. If two to four test positive, school would be out for five to seven days for cleaning. If five or more test positive in the time frame, there would be a 14-day closure.
Martell discussed some of the precautions that will be in place, including keeping students in kindergarten through fifth grades in their classrooms, limiting hallway traffic, banning the use of lockers and holding gym and recess outside.
On buses, students will be required to wear a face covering.
The next meeting of the school board is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Martell said a recently postponed town hall meeting to address parents’ questions and concerns is expected to be rescheduled for next week as well.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a new resignation date for superintendent Jeff Soles, effective Aug. 19. Harper said Soles asked to move up the date.
• Approved additional hours for the social worker/home and school visitor staff member for an additional 15 days of work prior to the beginning of the school year.
• Approved Jonathan Cunkelman as the district’s cross country coach and Jess Houser as a volunteer coach for Blairsville football.
• Approved fundraisers for the Saltsburg Middle/High School yearbook and Blairsville football boosters.