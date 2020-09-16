Stage productions are planned before empty auditoriums in the Indiana Area School District for the coming year.
The district school board on Monday reviewed personnel assignments for the productions of stage plays and musicals at Indiana Area Junior High and Senior High schools and were told that COVID-19 pandemic safety measures would be exercised for the performances.
Audiences would view the productions remotely so social distancing issues would be of concern only for the faculty, staff and student performers, said District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich.
“The play directors will institute their (measures) and this will avoid large gatherings, which has been our greatest concern.”
High School Principal Wade McElheny said the productions will be engineered so that only two student performers are on stage at any time.
After hearing the summary of health and safety precautions intended for the productions, the board voted without opposition to appoint several district employees and outside independent contractors to serve in extra-duty, extra-pay positions in the coming year.
They are:
• Leah Lyons: senior high dramatics coordinator, $5,686.00; senior high dramatics director, first show, $2,565.00; senior high dramatics director, second show, $2,565.00; senior high dramatics musical director, $3,538; senior high dramatics choreographer, $1,139
• Josh Kratsa, senior high dramatics technical assistant, first show, $968.00; senior high dramatics technical assistant, second show, $968.00; senior high dramatics technical assistant musical, $968.00
• Julianne Laird, senior high dramatics vocal director, $2,320; senior high music vocal groups, $1,714; senior high music orchestra, $1,338
• Zachery Karcher, senior high dramatics orchestra director, $2,320
• Bethany Ryan, senior high dramatics costume design, $1,139
• Jason Olear, senior high music stage/instrumental groups, $1,714
• Robyn Bailey-Orchard, junior high dramatics coordinator, $5,686; junior high dramatics show director, $1,791; junior high dramatics musical director, $2,756; junior high newspaper, $1,791; junior high forensic team coach, $1,465
• Tegan McCune, junior high dramatics technical assistant, $1,338
• Marty Christian, junior high dramatics vocal director, $1,599
• Amy Kukula, junior high dramatics choreographer; $1,139
• Zachery Karcher, junior high music concert band/special, $1,338
• Jason Rummel, junior high music orchestra/instrumental groups, $1,338; junior high music vocal groups, $1,338
• Pam Distefano, senior high yearbook, $3,133
• Larry Nath, senior high newspaper, $2,465
• Erik Puskar, senior high TV/video production coordinator, $2,755
• Sarah Kovach, junior high yearbook, $1,791
• Michael Bertig, senior high SGA instructional, $1,368
• Candi Lockard; junior high SGA Instructional, $1,368
• Traci Sexton, senior class advisor, $1,037
• The total of the extra-duty stipends is $64,438
In other business, the board:
• Hired Megan Carolus as a long-term substitute teacher from Aug. 31 through Nov. 9 at daily pay of $247.93.
• Appointed Joy Dress, Jamie Edmonds, Matt Neil, Phil Palko, Kayla Stewart as technology innovators at the senior high; Candice Lockard, Jacquie Gentile, Faith Newman at the junior high; Rob Stewart and David Sheeran at Horace Mann and Eisenhower schools; and Ashley Rosendale, Carrie Schneider and Elizabeth Woods at Ben Franklin and East Pike schools, for stipends of $1,545 for each for the 2020-21 school year.
• Approved revisions to both the district wide health and safety plan for education, and the athletics and extracurricular health and safety plan for after-school activities.
• Approved revisions to the employee handbook for 2020-21.
• Agreed to assign an additional 30 minutes of paid time daily for a teacher aide to help with bus duty at Eisenhower and Horace Mann schools in the morning and 30 minutes of time for a teacher aide at East Pike to assist with morning bus duty on an as-needed basis.
• Accepted the resignation of licensed practical nurse Carolyn Clawson, of the Ben Franklin school staff, effective Sept. 25, and authorized the administration to post, advertise and interview for the position.