Several personnel matters were approved Tuesday by United school board directors.
The board authorized the transfer of Barbara Stokes from her position of 195-day secretary to custodian, half time at the high school and the other half at the elementary building, at an annual salary of $37,620.
Directors also approved Brandon Teeter as a substitute custodian for the current school year.
They also hired Hailey Nixon as an aide with initial placement at the elementary school at $9.12 per hour and Mindie
Cunningham as a long-term substitute to fill a temporary vacancy in the position held by a high school life skills teacher who is on a leave of absence.
The board also approved the hiring of Thomas Carrick, David Okopal, Brian Pyo, Bernard Petrovsky and William Ray effective Aug. 24 as part-time school security guards for the 2020-21 school year at a rate of $20 per hour, with no benefits, and authorized them to carry a firearm while on school property. The five had been employed as troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police and have separated from service in good standing.
Also hired were substitutes Elizabeth Bracken, for elementary K-6; Hannah Schrecengost, for special education PK-8 and grades PK-4; and Jacqueline Sabella as a substitute nurse.
The following teachers were approved to oversee the elementary United Cyber Academy at a salary of $40 per hour: Kayla Erwin, kindergarten; Nicole Jones, first; Ryan Long, second; Mary Douglas, third; Craig Bytner, fourth; Ryan Henning, fifth; and Dyann Dill, sixth. Board Vice President Dan Henning abstained from the vote on Ryan Henning.
Directors also approved an agreement between the district and Tri County Transportation Inc. regarding the schools’ closure during the pandemic.
Superintendent Barbara Parkins said as part of the agreement, United had a little over $28,000 in fuel savings since the district didn’t transport students for 46 days at the end of the year.
She said the district also saved $100,000 on drivers during that period.
Also approved was the revised phased school reopening health and safety plan, which now includes the sports reopening plan. Parkins said there were no new changes, just that the two plans have been combined. It will be available on the district’s website.
In other business Tuesday, the directors voted to approve:
• The general contracted consultant agreement by and between the district and Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistant Network (PaTTAN)/Montgomery County Intermediate Unit #23 for the Path to Graduation (P2G) grant totaling $10,000 for the dates of July 1 and ending June 30, 2021.
• The agreement between the district and Catapult Learning LLC to provide Title I instruction services in reading and math for qualifying nonpublic students enrolled at St. Bernard’s School, in the amount of $5,735.
• The letter of agreement for Title I services from Ignite Education Solutions, a division of The Learning Lamp, to provide Title I instructional services in reading
and math for qualifying nonpublic students enrolled at Divine Mercy Academy in Johnstown, in the amount of $1,147
for the 2020-21 school year.
• The agreement between the district and the Alternative Community Resource Program for services provided through the Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program for regular and special education students in middle and high school requiring academic, behavioral, mental health and other prescribed support services, at a cost of $100 per day per enrolled student, not to exceed 180 days, for the 2020-21 school year.
• The Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth Act 48 Program agreement for services through the Alternative Community Resource Program, at $100 per day per enrolled student, not to exceed 180 days, for the current year.
• The agreement between the district and the Alternative Community Resource Program for services provided at the Center for Achievement School for students in kindergarten through fifth grade diagnosed as socially/emotionally disturbed, at a cost of $135 daily per student, not to exceed 180 days; and the agreement between the above-mentioned entities for services provided at the Center for Achievement School for students in kindergarten through fifth grade diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders, at $160 daily per student, not to exceed 180 days.
• The agreement between the district and Southwood Psychiatric Hospital to provide educational services to students assigned to the district and the hospital at $90 per day for 2020-21.
• The dual enrollment agreement by and between the district and St. Francis University; students enrolled in the program agree to pay $58 per credit.
• Vickie Deyarmin and Harold Repic as ARIN guest teachers for 2020-21.
• Corey Clark, Tina Fleming and Dusten Swatsworth as bus drivers and Kara Baird, Suzanne Harris, Laura Henry, William Keir, Brodie Mayhew, Timothy Ours, Curtis Robbins, Corey Stiver, Brandi Stiles, Angela Walk, Roger Weyant and Amanda Hart as van drivers for the current school year.