The Marion Center School Board gave its review rating for Superintendent Clint Weimer at a meeting Monday evening. The satisfactory review, an overall rating of above average, was given for the 2021-22 contract year.
The review was approved with a 7 to 1 vote, with seven voting in favor and one board member, Charles Beatty Jr., abstaining. Board member Charles Glasser was absent for the meeting.
The only other item on the agenda not passed unanimously, minus Glasser’s votes, was the second reading of several school policies including: 113.1 Discipline of Students with Disabilities; 113.2 Behavior Support; 113.4 Confidentiality of Special Education Student Information; and 100-0 Comprehensive Planning. That motion was passed with a 6 to 2 vote, with members Beatty and William McMillen voting against.
A motion to approve the increase in support staff substitute rates was struck and not voted on.
Agenda items that also were approved included various hires and personnel matters including the addition of numerous district substitutes. Those approved for the lists were: Nancy Janosko, Tabitha Patterson, Natalie Przestrzelski, Danielle Park as an instructional aide; Sam Shelenberger for Act 86, Ken Riley, Erica Pollock, Lauren Brewer as a professional teacher, Patrick Shipley, Vanessa Dickson, Stacy Adkins and Payton Davison as a guest teacher.
Alisa Stitt, Sheila Kerr, William Stahl, Tabbitha Blystone and Georgie Ferraro were approved as contracted bus drivers for the district.
Hires included Gary Agard as the at-risk tutor at a salary of $28,500; Maria Britton as cyber coordinator per the MCAEA MOU; Alison Bernat as the MC high school newspaper adviser at a supplemental contract of $2,325; James Gaston III as a custodian per the MCESP custodial contract pending clearances; Kara Kutsch and Kacey Coleman as co-student council advisers at a supplemental contract of $575 each; and Natalie Przestrzelski as an instructional aide for McCreery Elementary with salary and medical benefits as indicated in the AFSCME contract.
The board also approved an articulation agreement with Delaware Valley University for curriculum services as well as a payment to Hillsdale Construction & Excavating Co. Inc. for tar and chip services with $21,485.79 to be paid from the parking lot fund. The remainder is $4,413.33 from capital projects.
Authorization for the board secretary to cast the vote for district PSBA officers was also approved. Those officers are: president-elect, Michael Gossert; vice president, Allison Mathis; PSBA insurance trustees, Kathy Swope and Roberta Marcus; and forum steering committee, Tracy Long and Steve Skrocki.
Approval also went to the list of department head assignments. Department heads include: English, Alyson Berezansky; math, Mary Ann Shearer; science, Desiree Fuqua; health/PE, Brad Smith; social studies, Chris Peters; special education, Shayla Smith-Wagner; and BCIT/specials, Tyson Ellenberger.
Other agenda items approved were:
• The addition of Ashlee Fisher, Ian McIsaac, Donna Hill, Holly Orr, Mindy Fetterman, Frank Battick, Kimberly McCombs, Olivia Denning, Kim Leasure and Tara Slovinsky to the district volunteer list.
• A request for unpaid leave days for Linda Daugherty on Sept. 29 and 30 to use along with accumulated personal days.
• The resignation, with regret, of instructional aide Cassandra Sharp, effective immediately.
• A leave of absence for Alyssa Phillips beginning Sept. 19, 2022.
• A request for unpaid leave days from Melissa Brown from Oct. 26 through 28.
• The list of administrators who can file actions with the magistrate.